* Weak Brazil industry data lowers rate-hike bets * Brazil banks slip, homebuilders gain * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.46 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazilian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as increased bets that interest rates would stay at record lows in April boosted homebuilders though weighed on banks. Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's losses, while Chile's bourse was little changed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.18 percent to 55,803.11. Brazilian industrial output shrank more than expected in February, bolstering views that the central bank would not raise interest rates at its next policy meeting in April despite quickening inflation, for fear of putting the economy's fragile recovery at risk. "(The data) removes a bit of the expectation for a hike in interest rates in the short-term," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "That benefits sectors like domestic consumption, retailers and builders, and the financial sector is hurting today because of it." The rates outlook contributed to losses in banking shares, with shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, down 0.6 percent and rival Banco Bradesco SA falling 0.7 percent. Banks benefit under a higher interest rate scenario, in which they would gain more from holdings of interest-rate-linked government debt and face decreasing government pressure to reduce lending spreads. Homebuilders, which benefit from the impact of lower interest rates on mortgage prices and demand, gained on Tuesday. Construction firm Rossi Residencial SA rose 4.2 percent, while competitor MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA added 1 percent. Brazil's Bovespa has posted three straight monthly declines and is down more than 8.5 percent this year, with investors citing increased policy risk due to heavy government meddling in the private sector last year. A mild increase in Brazil's benchmark lending rate could boost the Bovespa shares, analysts say, by curbing inflation fears and reassuring investors who were scared off by the threat of growing government intervention in the private sector. Mexico's IPC index rose for the seventh session in eight, adding 0.46 percent to 44,135.83. Bottling group Femsa climbed for the fourth straight day, rising 2.6 percent and contributing most to the index's rise. Mexican economic growth should accelerate to around 4.0 percent in 2014, up from an estimated 3.5 percent for this year, the country's finance ministry said Monday. Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,414.92 points, as a 1 percent loss by retailer Cencosud partially offset a 1.6 percent rise in shares of regional energy group Endesa Chile Latin America's key stock indexes at 1454 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,793.76 0.13 -0.24 Brazil Bovespa 55,803.11 -0.18 -8.45 Mexico IPC 44,135.83 0.46 0.98 Chile IPSA 4,414.92 -0.02 2.64 Chile IGPA 21,623.64 -0.02 2.63 Argentina MerVal 3,380.78 -1.06 18.45 Colombia IGBC 14,032.45 -0.08 -4.64 Peru IGRA 19,886.71 -0.15 -3.60 Venezuela IBC 622,446.81 -1.06 32.03