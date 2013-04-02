* Weak Brazil industry data lowers rate-hike bets
* Brazil banks slip, homebuilders gain
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.46 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazilian stocks were mixed
on Tuesday as increased bets that interest rates would stay at
record lows in April boosted homebuilders though weighed on
banks.
Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's
losses, while Chile's bourse was little changed.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
second straight session, losing 0.18 percent to 55,803.11.
Brazilian industrial output shrank more than expected in
February, bolstering views that the central bank would not raise
interest rates at its next policy meeting in April despite
quickening inflation, for fear of putting the economy's fragile
recovery at risk.
"(The data) removes a bit of the expectation for a hike in
interest rates in the short-term," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a
trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "That benefits
sectors like domestic consumption, retailers and builders, and
the financial sector is hurting today because of it."
The rates outlook contributed to losses in banking shares,
with shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's
largest non-government bank, down 0.6 percent and rival Banco
Bradesco SA falling 0.7 percent.
Banks benefit under a higher interest rate scenario, in
which they would gain more from holdings of interest-rate-linked
government debt and face decreasing government pressure to
reduce lending spreads.
Homebuilders, which benefit from the impact of lower
interest rates on mortgage prices and demand, gained on Tuesday.
Construction firm Rossi Residencial SA rose 4.2
percent, while competitor MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
added 1 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa has posted three straight monthly declines
and is down more than 8.5 percent this year, with investors
citing increased policy risk due to heavy government meddling in
the private sector last year.
A mild increase in Brazil's benchmark lending rate could
boost the Bovespa shares, analysts say, by curbing inflation
fears and reassuring investors who were scared off by the threat
of growing government intervention in the private sector.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the seventh session in
eight, adding 0.46 percent to 44,135.83.
Bottling group Femsa climbed for the fourth
straight day, rising 2.6 percent and contributing most to the
index's rise.
Mexican economic growth should accelerate to around 4.0
percent in 2014, up from an estimated 3.5 percent for this year,
the country's finance ministry said Monday.
Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,414.92
points, as a 1 percent loss by retailer Cencosud
partially offset a 1.6 percent rise in shares of regional energy
group Endesa Chile
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1454 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,793.76 0.13 -0.24
Brazil Bovespa 55,803.11 -0.18 -8.45
Mexico IPC 44,135.83 0.46 0.98
Chile IPSA 4,414.92 -0.02 2.64
Chile IGPA 21,623.64 -0.02 2.63
Argentina MerVal 3,380.78 -1.06 18.45
Colombia IGBC 14,032.45 -0.08 -4.64
Peru IGRA 19,886.71 -0.15 -3.60
Venezuela IBC 622,446.81 -1.06 32.03