* Bovespa hovering just under 55,000 points
* OGX continues to weigh, Gol up on Smiles IPO
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.7 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 8 Brazilian stocks fell broadly
on Monday, erasing the previous session's gains as oil companies
weighed, including state-run giant Petrobras and rival oil
producer OGX.
Mexico's IPC index was little changed, while Chile's
bourse rose for the first session in six.
Brazil's Bovespa index dropped 0.7 percent to
54,663.50, continuing a pattern of alternating declines and
gains in the index seen over the past week.
"55,000 points is an important level," said Alvaro Bandeira,
a partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, citing the
potential for stop-loss orders if stocks continue to slip. "If
we go much further below we can expect the market to fall
towards 52,000."
"After the bargain-hunting on Friday we are back to a weak
market today, reinforced by the fall in the U.S. (stock) markets
and with little on the economic agenda," he added.
Shares of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista,
fell 4 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while
state-run rival Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as
Petrobras, dropped 0.67 percent.
OGX shares are down 62 percent this year as short positions
spiked, traders said, based on information from BM&FBovespa SA's
CBLC clearinghouse. Equity analysts also cited the potential for
share dilution should Batista need to bolster the troubled
company's capital position.
"I don't see a turnaround for OGX in the short-term," said
Fabio Goncalves, a trader with Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
"Their cash position is weak and most people think they will
have to raise funds."
Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA
jumped 3.5 percent after the company on Monday named
a major investor for the initial public offering of its Smiles
SA customer loyalty unit.
Mexico's IPC index was little changed from Friday's
closing levels as a 0.6 percent loss in telecommunications firm
America Movil offset a 2.6 percent rise in lender
Grupo Financiero Banorte.
Banorte shares had fallen nearly 5 percent on Friday after
Bloomberg News reported Mexico's fourth largest bank is planning
to raise about $2 billion through a share offering this year.
Banorte later disputed that account in a statement filed with
the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a five-day slide, rising
0.56 percent to 4,294.77 as shares of retailer Falabella
gained 1.8 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1518 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,764.34 0.2 -1.08
Brazil Bovespa 54,663.50 -0.7 -10.32
Mexico IPC 43,253.42 0.02 -1.04
Chile IPSA 4,294.77 0.56 -0.15
Chile IGPA 21,126.68 0.4 0.27
Argentina MerVal 3,328.59 0.47 16.62
Colombia IGBC 13,704.25 -0.28 -6.87
Peru IGRA 19,483.78 -0.13 -5.55
Venezuela IBC 633,082.50 -0.13 34.29