* China inflation cools in March, commodities exporters
rally
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.49 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.25 pct
* Chile IPSA adds 1.15 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 9 Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday after data showing a slowdown in Chinese inflation
boosted the outlook for more growth-inducing monetary stimulus
in the No. 1 market for the region's commodities.
Mining and oil firms drove gains in Brazil's Bovespa index
, up 1.49 percent to 55,912.04 points, while Mexico's IPC
index added 1.25 percent, its best one-day gain in two
weeks.
Shares gained after data showed China's annual consumer
inflation rate eased in March, lifting concerns that
policymakers would tighten monetary policy, which could crimp
economic growth.
China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities such
as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
The Bovespa gained for the third straight session as shares
of heavily-weighted iron-ore mining firm Vale, which
counts China as its biggest customer, rose 4.22 percent.
"If China does well, Vale does well," said Andre Perfeito,
chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
State oil giant Petrobras also benefited, adding
4.25 percent.
Mexico's IPC index was also boosted by the China
data, closing at 43,973.18 points. Bottler Femsa
rose 3.49 percent, driving gains in the index, while chemical
producer Mexichem lost 1.79 percent.
Chile's IPSA index gained for the second straight
session, adding 1.15 percent, as shares of Banco de Chile
rose 2.31 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2048 GMT:
Stock indexes %
Latest change
MSCI LatAm 3,841.12 1.81
Brazil Bovespa 55,912.04 1.49
Mexico IPC 43,973.18 1.25
Chile IPSA 4,348.04 1.15
Chile IGPA 21,328.36 0.88
Argentina MerVal 3,474.78 2.82
Colombia IGBC 13,702.56 0.38
Peru IGRA 19,494.20 0.58
Venezuela IBC 633,982.56 -0.18