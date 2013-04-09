* China inflation cools in March, commodities exporters rally * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.49 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.25 pct * Chile IPSA adds 1.15 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 9 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday after data showing a slowdown in Chinese inflation boosted the outlook for more growth-inducing monetary stimulus in the No. 1 market for the region's commodities. Mining and oil firms drove gains in Brazil's Bovespa index , up 1.49 percent to 55,912.04 points, while Mexico's IPC index added 1.25 percent, its best one-day gain in two weeks. Shares gained after data showed China's annual consumer inflation rate eased in March, lifting concerns that policymakers would tighten monetary policy, which could crimp economic growth. China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. The Bovespa gained for the third straight session as shares of heavily-weighted iron-ore mining firm Vale, which counts China as its biggest customer, rose 4.22 percent. "If China does well, Vale does well," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. State oil giant Petrobras also benefited, adding 4.25 percent. Mexico's IPC index was also boosted by the China data, closing at 43,973.18 points. Bottler Femsa rose 3.49 percent, driving gains in the index, while chemical producer Mexichem lost 1.79 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained for the second straight session, adding 1.15 percent, as shares of Banco de Chile rose 2.31 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2048 GMT: Stock indexes % Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,841.12 1.81 Brazil Bovespa 55,912.04 1.49 Mexico IPC 43,973.18 1.25 Chile IPSA 4,348.04 1.15 Chile IGPA 21,328.36 0.88 Argentina MerVal 3,474.78 2.82 Colombia IGBC 13,702.56 0.38 Peru IGRA 19,494.20 0.58 Venezuela IBC 633,982.56 -0.18