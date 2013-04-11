* Petrobras to borrow more than expected in 2013
* OGX falls after Deutsche Bank cuts price target
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.15 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian stocks snapped a
four-day rally on Thursday as shares of oil companies Petrobras
and OGX dropped on debt concerns.
The MSCI Latin American stock index pulled
back from a nearly one-month high, losing 0.35 percent, as
Mexico's IPC index and Chile IPSA index retreated.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.1
percent to 55,571.16 as shares of state-run Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, known as Petrobras, slipped 1.6 percent.
The company said on Wednesday that it would borrow $20
billion in 2013, 63 percent above its planned five-year average,
as stagnant revenue and fuel subsidies increase the need for
debt to finance investment.
"Petrobras is the main drag on the market today, as the
amount they are borrowing was more than everyone was expecting,"
said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a broker with Renascenca in Sao
Paulo.
Rival oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, dropped 4.5
percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts cut their price
target for the stock, warning that the oil producer could soon
see its debt surpass the value of recoverable assets.
OGX shares have fallen 67 percent this year alone due to
concerns over weaker-than-expected output and the potential need
for more capital.
Shares of iron ore mining firm Vale traded 1
percent lower, a day after Brazil's Supreme Court declared a
partial end to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian
companies.
Vale called the split decision a "victory" in its $15
billion tax dispute with the government, though some analysts
said the ruling continues to leave key issues unresolved.
"In a case like this where no one is certain about the
outcome, you get an asymmetry of information, which generates
volatility in the stock, as we're seeing today with Vale," said
Aloisio Lemos, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de
Janeiro.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
four, losing 0.15 percent to 44,314.88 as shares of
telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.25 percent.
Mexican stocks have recovered almost two-thirds of their
drop from a January record high, and a break through resistance
at 44,450 points could lead to stronger gains ahead.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally, losing
0.15 percent to 4,346.87 as shares of retailer Falabella
dropped 0.6 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1508 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,856.98 -0.35 1.92
Brazil Bovespa 55,571.16 -1.1 -8.83
Mexico IPC 44,314.88 -0.15 1.39
Chile IPSA 4,346.87 -0.15 1.06
Chile IGPA 21,331.82 -0.11 1.24
Argentina MerVal 3,482.94 0.58 22.02
Colombia IGBC 13,757.31 0.19 -6.51
Peru IGRA 19,386.02 -0.02 -6.03
Venezuela IBC 636,794.44 -0.04 35.08