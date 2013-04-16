* Stocks partly rebound from Monday's plunge * Commodities firms contribute most to gains * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.41 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.18 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 16 Bargain-hunting drove Latin American stocks higher on Tuesday, the day after weak economic growth data from China led Mexican and Brazilian shares to their worst one-day drop in over a year and a half. The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a three-day slide, rising 0.8 percent to 3,723.65. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.41 percent, bouncing back from its lowest closing level since late July. "We are seeing a rebound after yesterday's fall, but the trend is still pointing to losses (for the Bovespa)," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Shares of widely traded commodities firms contributed most to the Bovespa's rise following a sell-off in the previous session due to fears that slowing economic growth in China could lead to weaker global demand for raw materials. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 2.5 percent, while iron-ore mining firm Vale added 1.6 percent. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA fell 4.5 percent after the company said late Monday that deliveries of new homes plunged 79 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Analysts said many investors were staying cautious ahead of the expiration of options on index futures on Wednesday. "Tomorrow...we will see if all the foreigners who are short on the index roll over their positions. If they do, that should keep pressure on the Bolsa for a while," said Carlos Manuel Pereira De Sousa, a strategist with Lopes Filho brokerage in Rio de Janeiro. Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.18 percent to 43,063.17 as shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico advanced 1.2 percent. Debt fears continued to weigh on homebuilders, however, with shares of Urbi and Geo both falling 12 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 1.09 percent to 4,277.07 as shares of retailer Falabella added 2.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1434 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,723.65 0.8 -2.73 Brazil Bovespa 53,694.70 1.41 -11.91 Mexico IPC 43,063.17 0.18 -1.47 Chile IPSA 4,277.07 1.09 -0.57 Chile IGPA 21,036.17 0.84 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 3,423.20 0.59 19.93 Colombia IGBC 13,337.28 0.80 -9.37 Peru IGRA 18,544.08 0.59 -10.11 Venezuela IBC 641,807.81 0 36.14