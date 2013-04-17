* IMF reduces global economic growth outlook * Brazil investors eye interest rates, index futures options * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.25 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.93 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 17 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday, on track for the lowest close of the year, as concerns over global economic growth pushed shares of commodities-exporting companies lower. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the fourth session in five, losing 1.57 percent to 3,668.61, which is below its lowest close since December. Shares fell after the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed projections for global growth for this year and next, adding to investor jitters caused by weaker-than-expected Chinese growth data on Monday. Brazil's commodities-heavy benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1.25 percent as the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell for the fifth session in six. Iron-ore mining firm Vale slipped 1.75 percent, while state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, shed 1.8 percent. Shares of oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA dropped 3 percent after the company, which has struggled to meet production targets, said on Tuesday that output at its offshore oil wells fell in March. Analysts said investors will remain cautious before the Brazilian central bank's decision about the benchmark interest rate, due after the market closes. "If the bank starts raising rates today, it will negatively affect homebuilders and the consumption sector and could possibly help banks," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Pereira added that investors will monitor the expiration of options on index futures, due at the end of the session. "Foreign investors are very short on the index. If we see a lot of them rolling over their positions, it could mean more downward pressure on the index going forward," he said. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in four, losing 0.93 percent to 42,822.89. Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico lost 3.13 percent to 44.22 pesos, their lowest price this year. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.69 percent to 4,231.66 as shares of retailer Falabella lost 0.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,668.61 -1.57 -1.86 Brazil Bovespa 53,316.44 -1.25 -12.53 Mexico IPC 42,822.89 -0.93 -2.02 Chile IPSA 4,231.66 -0.69 -1.62 Chile IGPA 20,849.37 -0.58 -1.05 Argentina MerVal 3,454.15 -0.55 21.02 Colombia IGBC 13,361.69 -0.19 -9.20 Peru IGRA 18,365.12 -0.66 -10.98 Venezuela IBC 641,807.81 0 36.14