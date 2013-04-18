* Mexico IPC drops 0.86 pct, Brazil Bovespa gains * Banking shares drop in Brazil after mild rate hike By Silvio Cascione and Roberta Vilas Boas SAO PAULO, April 18 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday to their lowest level in four months, tracking losses in global equities after signs of weakness in the U.S. economy. Gains in shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras helped offset losses in Brazil due to a decline in shares of mining giant Vale SA and banks. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the fifth session in six, losing 0.6 percent to 3,638.07 - the lowest since December. Many Latin American shares mirrored U.S. stocks, which dropped after a gauge of future economic activity fell in March for the first time in seven months and the pace of factory activity growth in the mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly slowed in April. The commodities-heavy Bovespa index rose 0.4 percent, while Mexico's IPC dropped 0.86 percent, its lowest since March and below its 200-day simple moving average. "There remain concerns about the global economy, coming from the United States," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an equity trader at brokerage Renascença DTVM, in Sao Paulo. Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, slipped 1.23 percent after reporting a 3.5-percent drop in iron ore output in the first quarter on Wednesday. Preferred shares of Petrobras gained 2.50 percent. Banking shares fell after Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates at a slower pace than traders predicted. State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank, dropped 1.81 percent, and Itau Unibanco Holding SA fell 3.07 percent. Policymakers raised the benchmark Selic overnight interest rate on Wednesday evening by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent. It was the first increase since July 2011, but many economists said the move was timid to curb inflation. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA contrasted with the negative mood and jumped 7.79 percent after Brazil's Federal District slashed state taxes on aviation fuel to 12 percent from 25 percent previously. Latin American market prices from Reuters Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,638.07 -0.6 -3.63 Brazil Bovespa 53,114.46 0.44 -12.86 Mexico IPC 42,241.61 -0.87 -3.35 Chile IPSA 4,268.44 0.59 -0.77 Chile IGPA 20,970.78 0.44 -0.47 Argentina MerVal 3,417.41 -0.22 19.73 Colombia IGBC 13,272.10 -0.18 -9.81 Peru IGRA 18,047.31 0.73 -12.52 Venezuela IBC 642,626.38 0.13 36.31