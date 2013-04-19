* Brazil interest rate outlook boosts homebuilders * America Movil Q1 profit disappoints * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.71 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.28 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained on Friday as the outlook for domestic interest rates continued to boost homebuilders, though banking shares sank. Mexico's IPC index dropped following weaker-than-expected first quarter profit at telecommunications firm America Movil, while Chile's bourse rose for the fourth session in five. Brazil's Bovespa continued to reflect the central bank's decision on Wednesday to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, with most economists suggesting the bank signaled a shorter and more gradual monetary tightening cycle than many investors were expecting. "The question of interest rates is still key. For banks it's not good that the rise was not bigger. For construction firms, its the other way around," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Banks usually benefit from a higher interest rate scenario, in which they would gain more from holdings of interest-rate-linked government debt and face decreasing government pressure to reduce lending spreads. Homebuilders, on the other hand, benefit from the effect of lower interest rates on mortgage prices and project financing. The Bovespa index rose 0.71 percent to 53,542.43 though is on track to close the session with its third straight weekly loss. "We broke a support at 54,000 on the way down, so on the way back up we should see resistance at that level," added Sand. "The Dow showed some weakness recently and our market will be very linked to what happens abroad next week." Shares of state-run Banco do Brasil SA dropped 1.68 percent, while homebuilder PDG Realty SA added 2.07 percent. Rival homebuilder MRV Engenharia rose 4 percent after the company said first-quarter sales rose 34 percent from the same period in 2012. Shares of sugar and ethanol producer Biosev SA fell over 13 percent to 12.91 reais in their first day of trading. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight day, losing 0.28 percent to 42,339.62. Telecommunications firm America Movil, a heavily weighted component of the IPC index, dropped 2.5 percent after the company reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter core profit late on Thursday. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.43 percent to 4,297.86 as shares of LATAM Airlines Group gained 2.1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1403 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,661.23 0.35 -3.93 Brazil Bovespa 53,542.43 0.71 -12.16 Mexico IPC 42,339.62 -0.28 -3.13 Chile IPSA 4,297.86 0.43 -0.08 Chile IGPA 21,086.62 0.37 0.08 Argentina MerVal 3,425.46 0.33 20.01 Colombia IGBC 13,304.13 0.16 -9.59 Peru IGRA 17,905.02 0.26 -13.21 Venezuela IBC 643,978.00 0.34 36.60