* Weaker-than-hoped U.S. growth provides bearish tone * Shares of key Mexico homebuilders plunge * Brazil commodities producers mixed By Peter Murphy BRASILIA, April 26 Latin American stocks fell on Friday after the United States reported disappointing economic growth for the first three months of the year, fueling concerns about the global economy. Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.0 percent, while Brazil's Bovespa index slid 1.3 percent after the U.S. Commerce Department reported the country's economy expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the first quarter, less than the 3.0 percent expected by economists. "Today's main indicator was the U.S. GDP. It turned out good but below the expectations of the market, which were perhaps too optimistic," said Joao Pedro Brugger, equities analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Mexican homebuilders sank after Geo, the country's largest homebuilder, said it will not meet interest payments on certain local debt due on Friday. Geo on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss due to a fall in house sales and rising financing costs. Also on Thursday, rival Homex posted a sharp fall in first-quarter profit. Shares of both homebuilders sank around 20 percent. In Brazil, iron-ore miner Vale, which is heavily weighted on the Bovespa, fell 2.5 percent a day after shares jumped following the company's stronger-than-forecast first-quarter earnings. Other large Brazilian commodities producers posted gains, however, including state-run oil company Petrobras, which rose 1.0 percent ahead of the release of first-quarter earnings later in the day. Iron ore miner MMX, part of the Brazilian EBX conglomerate owned by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 3.7 percent after the company announced 3.6 billion tonnes of audited reserves at its mines on Friday. OGX, another EBX group company, rose 5.4 percent. The shares have seen extremely volatility in the last few weeks, diving amid reports of disappointing crude output and surging again on news of negotiations of stake sales to foreign companies. Steelmaker Usiminas fell 2.5 percent after posting its fifth consecutive quarterly loss, which revealed rising expenses and lagging revenue. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1635 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,701.60 -1.11 -1.44 Brazil Bovespa 54,252.12 -1.29 -10.99 Mexico IPC 42,107.25 -1.03 -3.66 Chile IPSA 4,295.60 -0.38 -0.13 Chile IGPA 21,091.73 -0.29 0.10 Argentina MerVal 3,716.24 0.83 30.20 Colombia IGBC 13,484.46 -0.31 -8.37 Peru IGRA 18,018.17 -0.75 -12.66 Venezuela IBC 651,402.19 0.16 38.17