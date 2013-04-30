* Shares of Embraer rise following jet order from United * Brazil Bovespa rise 0.59 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 30 Brazilian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors focused on first-quarter earnings reports from a range of companies. Both Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse were little changed from Monday's closing levels. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index whipsawed in early trading, though it was positive at noon. "We have a day that is dominated by quarterly results, so there is less of a general trend in the market," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul in Porto Alegre. Shares of planemaker Embraer SA rose 5 percent after an order for at least 30 new planes from United Airlines on Monday raised the odds of greater production next year and calmed investor nerves over weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Telecommunications conglomerate Grupo Oi SA rose 1.6 percent after first-quarter profit at the company came in at nearly twice the amount estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts. Shares of BRF Brasil Foods SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, rose 2.6 percent after the company said it doubled its profits in the first quarter from a year earlier on lower feed costs and higher sales. Brewing firm Ambev opened lower after parent company Anheuser Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, cut its sales forecast for Brazil, its second-biggest market, in part because rising food prices are cutting into consumers' beer budgets. Bargain hunters helped the stock rebound later in the session, however, after it touched its lowest intraday price in seven months. Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private sector bank, were choppy through the session after the company beat first-quarter profit estimates. Investor concerns over declining revenue trends caused the stock to fall in the morning, though it rebounded after an executive said on a conference call that margins, or net interest earned through loans, could stabilize or even rise in coming quarters. Mexico's IPC index was nearly unchanged at 41,912.73 points as losses by bottling group Femsa and lender Grupo Financiero Inbursa offset a 2 percent gain by America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. Chile's IPSA index was also little changed as a 0.9 percent loss by regional energy group Enersis helped cancel out a 0.6 percent gain in shares of retailer Falabella Latin America's key stock indexes at 12:01 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,723.33 -0.01 -1.95 Brazil Bovespa 55,211.72 0.59 -9.42 Mexico IPC 41,918.97 0.02 -4.09 Chile IPSA 4,255.16 -0.07 -1.07 Chile IGPA 20,933.47 -0.04 -0.65 Argentina MerVal 3,811.76 -0.07 33.54 Colombia IGBC 13,464.31 0.05 -8.50 Peru IGRA 17,811.68 -0.06 -13.66 Venezuela IBC 669,793.31 2.45 42.07