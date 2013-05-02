* China PMI data shows factory sector slowed in April
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazilian stocks fell early on
Thursday after data showed manufacturing growth in top trade
partner China stumbled in April.
Mexico's IPC index fell slightly as shares of
telecommunications firm America Movil weighed, while
Chile's bourse edged higher.
Investors shrugged off encouraging jobless claims numbers
from the United States and the European Central Bank's decision
to cut interest rates as the prospect of weaker growth in China
weighed.
Data on Thursday showed Chinese factory sector growth slowed
in April from March, suggesting the country's demand for Latin
American commodity exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and
petroleum may be affected.
"Even though we had relatively good data this morning, it
was China that brought the market down," said Douglas Pinto, an
analyst with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. "We will probably get a
bump later in the session, though, if the U.S. market rises."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
first session in three, losing 0.81 percent to 55,457.88.
Brazil's market was closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.
"The session is being slightly influenced by the fall in
(American Depositary Receipts) yesterday," said Luis Gustavo
Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo.
Iron-ore mining firm Vale SA, which counts China
as its biggest customer, dropped 2.6 percent, while OGX Petroleo
e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 7.7 percent.
Other Batista-controlled firms slipped as well, with shares
of mining firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA down 6.75
percent and port operator LLX Logistica SA falling
3.5 percent.
Shares of electric utilities rose after Brazil's power
regulator Aneel authorized the release of nearly 2 billion reais
($1 billion) from the government's Energy Development Fund to
electricity distributors who are struggling with higher spot
energy prices due to greater use of thermoelectric power.
Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia, known
as Copel, rose 3.8 percent, while common shares of rival
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as
Eletrobras, added 2.3 percent.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.36 percent to 42,111.79 as shares
of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1 percent.
The index pulled back from early gains after meeting
resistance at its 200-day simple moving average.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.14 percent as shares of
paper and pulp producer Empresas CMPC rose 2 percent.
The company plans to issue $500 million in bonds abroad to
help fund a planned $2.1 billion expansion of its Guaiba plant
in Brazil's Rio Grande Do Sul, and recently started visiting
fixed-income investors.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1434 GMT:
Stock Indexes Latest % change YTD change
MSCI LatAm 3,746.49 -0.6 -0.76
Brazil Bovespa 55,457.88 -0.81 -9.01
Mexico IPC 42,111.79 -0.36 -3.65
Chile IPSA 4,298.07 0.14 -0.08
Chile IGPA 21,118.28 0.16 0.23
Argentina MerVal 3,834.82 -0.28 34.35
Colombia IGBC 13,405.66 0.11 -8.90
Peru IGRA 17,419.30 0.38 -15.56
Venezuela IBC 668,857.00 0 41.88