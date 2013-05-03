* U.S. employment rises more than expected in April * Commodities producers drive gains * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.51 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.03 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 3 Latin American stocks rose the most in nearly a month on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data improved the outlook for global economic growth and boosted commodities shares. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1.48 percent as Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index erased the previous session's losses and Mexico's IPC index broke through a key resistance level. Shares gained after data on Friday showed U.S. employment rose more than forecast in April, with the jobless rate in the world's largest economy falling to a four-year low of 7.5 percent. Recent "numbers in the U.S. show we've had a bit of a slowdown in growth, but the outlook is still positive for the country," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "The American economy is showing signs of strength ... and that's driving stocks higher." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.51 percent to 56,159.30, its highest level in nearly a month. The index is on track to close the session with a 3.5 percent weekly gain, its best since late November. Commodities stocks contributed most to the Bovespa's gains on Friday, with shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA up 2.5 percent and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, gaining 1.5 percent. Local stocks with high liquidity, such as Vale and Petrobras, tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking the outlook for global economic growth. Shares of Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, edged 0.2 percent lower. While the company's first quarter profits beat estimates on Thursday, at least five investment banks and brokerages trimmed their price targets on the shares, citing poor operating trends. Mexico's IPC index rose its most since early April, adding 1.03 percent to 42,524.27 and breaking technical resistance at its 200-day simple moving average. Shares in mining firm Grupo Mexico rose 1.8 percent, while telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 0.85 percent. Chile's IPSA index advanced for the third straight day, adding 0.57 percent to 4,334.16 as shares of retailer Falabella rose 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1358 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,791.24 1.48 -1.63 Brazil Bovespa 56,159.30 1.51 -7.86 Mexico IPC 42,524.27 1.03 -2.70 Chile IPSA 4,334.16 0.57 0.76 Chile IGPA 21,264.40 0.48 0.92 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 13,471.21 0.42 -8.46 Peru IGRA 17,507.39 0.34 -15.13 Venezuela IBC 675,028.19 0 43.19