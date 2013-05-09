* Weak corporate earnings weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa falls 0.64 pct, Mexico's IPC down 1 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 9 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a late fall in U.S. markets and hurt by a string of weak Brazilian corporate earnings. Mexico's IPC index fell to its lowest level in nearly six months, while Chile's bourse dropped 0.15 percent. Shares rose early in the session after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years last week, supporting demand for the most widely traded stocks. But disappointing corporate earnings weighed on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which closed down 0.64 percent at 55,447.56 points. "Markets abroad are at very high levels and that limits the room we have for new advances," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "We are in a period of uncertainty, without big movements in the Bovespa in either direction." Commodities and oil producers drove losses in Brazil. Oil company OGX, which is owned by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 6.25 percent, while steelmaker Usiminas lost 3.03 percent. Weak corporate results also limited the Bovespa's gains. Shares of Brazil's biggest electricity distributor, Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA fell 1.17 percent after the company reported a slight net loss in the first quarter. Shares of homebuilder Brookfield Incorporacoes fell 7.14 percent after the firm posted a surprise first-quarter net loss on Wednesday, citing cost overruns that have plagued its performance in recent years. Mexico's IPC index fell 1.00 percent to 41,682.64, as a 1.85 percent drop by retailer Elektra weighed. Chile's IPSA index was down 0.15 percent at 4,349.46, with a 0.96 percent decline by airline LAN driving the index lower. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2158 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,785.10 -0.33 Brazil Bovespa 55,447.56 -0.64 Mexico IPC 41,682.64 -1 Chile IPSA 4,349.46 -0.15 Chile IGPA 21,286.42 -0.02 Argentina MerVal 3,863.19 -4.33 Colombia IGBC 13,323.40 0.40 Peru IGRA 17,812.75 1.35 Venezuela IBC 684,598.25 0.29