* By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 10 Latin American stocks were mostly lower on Friday as Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell following a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. Chile's bourse was down by 0.68 percent, while Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.14 percent. Brazil's Bovespa traded lower for the third straight session, losing 0.61 percent to 55,107.80 points. "The outlook for this market is still very uncertain ... the recent results have not made things much clearer," said Debora Morsch, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre. Shares of heavily-weighted OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, slipped 1.21 percent after the company said its quarterly net loss nearly tripled from the last three months of 2012. Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA rose 4.09 percent after the company posted a worse-than-expected first quarter loss on Friday, with analysts citing signs of progress in the company's turnaround strategy. In Mexico, the IPC index eked out a slight gain to 41,741.54 points following two straight days of losses. Cement manufacturer Cemex rose nearly 4 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.68 percent to 4,319.96 as shares of conglomerate Copec slipped 1.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2043 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,747.87 -0.98 Brazil Bovespa 55,107.80 -0.61 Mexico IPC 41,741.54 0.14 Chile IPSA 4,319.96 -0.68 Chile IGPA 21,185.52 -0.47 Argentina MerVal 3,712.51 -3.9 Colombia IGBC 13,190.88 -0.99 Peru IGRA 17,801.38 -0.06 Venezuela IBC 698,861.56 2.08