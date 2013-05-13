* China industrial production disappoints in April * Gafisa shares drop following Q1 results * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.2 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 13 Brazilian stocks fell for the fourth straight session on Monday following weak industrial output data from key trade partner China, while Chilean stocks saw their biggest one-day loss since mid-April. Shares fell after data showed industry in China, a major purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as iron-ore, petroleum and copper, grew less than expected in April, sparking concerns that economic growth in Brazil's No. 1 trade partner may be faltering. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.2 percent to 54,447.77, as shares of the most widely-traded commodities shares weighed. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, dropped 2.81 percent, while those of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA fell 2.09 percent. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA dropped 4.99 percent after the company posted a worse-than-expected first-quarter net loss as sales cancellations at its low-cost Tenda unit and mid-range Gafisa division dragged on profitability. Oil company HRT Participações em Petroleo SA plunged 17.3 percent after former Chief Executive Officer Marcio Mello resigned on Friday, just as an offshore oil drilling campaign began in Namibia. On Monday the company named Milton Romeu Frank to replace Mello. Mexico's IPC index traded flat at 41,766.91 points. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.55 percent. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 1.81 percent. Chile's IPSA index dropped for the third straight session in its biggest one-day loss since mid-April, losing 0.88 percent to 4,281.88 as mobile phone company Entel slipped 5.16 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2112 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,707.51 -0.86 Brazil Bovespa 54,447.77 -1.2 Mexico IPC 41,766.91 0.06 Chile IPSA 4,281.88 -0.88 Chile IGPA 21,034.98 -0.71 Argentina MerVal 3,581.78 -3.52 Colombia IGBC 13,190.88 -0.99 Peru IGRA 17,996.48 1.1 Venezuela IBC 698,861.56 2.08