* Petrobras, OGX shares gain as oil auction gets underway * Cyrela, Marfrig jump after posting first-quarter results * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.37 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 14 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday reversing a four-day losing streak as shares of oil producers, meatpackers, and homebuilder Cyrela underpinned prices. Mexico's IPC index rose by its most in a week, while Chile's bourse snapped a three-day decline. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.86 percent to 54,918.52, led by shares of oil producers, as Brazil began its first auction of oil and natural gas rights in five years. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose about 1 percent, while rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, added 7 percent. "The auction is showing us where these companies are planning to invest and is influencing the shares, though we are also seeing a boost because the shares had fallen in the past few days and bargain-hunters are taking advantage," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Shares of Marfrig SA, Brazil's No. 2 listed meatpacker, soared 12 percent, their most in over a year, after the company reported a nearly 20 percent rise in operating profit in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. Rival BRF Brasil Foods SA added 2.3 percent. Shares of Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder Cyrela rose 4.5 percent, their biggest jump in over a month, after the company reported a more than 50 percent rise in first-quarter net profit. As Brazil's corporate earnings season winds up, and in the absence of major economic indicators from the United States, Brazil's stock market should proceed without a clearly defined trend in either direction, said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index advanced for the third straight session, adding 0.37 percent to 41,919.91. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 2.5 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while bottling firm Femsa added 1.8 percent. Chile's IPSA index capped a three-day decline, rising 0.21 percent to 4,290.97 as shares of Banco de Chile rose 1.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1744 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,730.51 0.62 -2.38 Brazil Bovespa 54,918.52 0.86 -9.90 Mexico IPC 41,919.91 0.37 -4.09 Chile IPSA 4,290.97 0.21 -0.24 Chile IGPA 21,052.72 0.08 -0.08 Argentina MerVal 3,554.42 -0.76 24.53 Colombia IGBC 13,250.38 0.45 -9.96 Peru IGRA 17,680.51 -1.76 -14.29 Venezuela IBC 725,716.13 3.84 53.94