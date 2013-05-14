* Petrobras, OGX shares gain as oil auction gets under way * Cyrela, Marfrig jump after posting first-quarter results * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.4 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.38 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 14 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday, reversing a four-day losing streak as shares of oil producers, meatpackers, and homebuilder Cyrela underpinned prices, while Mexican stocks also advanced. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.4 percent to 54,666.82, helped by gains in shares of oil producers, as Brazil began its first auction of oil and natural gas rights in five years. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 0.83 percent, while rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, added 5.39 percent. "The auction is showing us where these companies are planning to invest and is influencing the shares, though we are also seeing a boost because the shares had fallen in the past few days and bargain-hunters are taking advantage," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Shares of Marfrig SA, Brazil's No. 2 listed meatpacker, soared 12.88 percent, their most in about 1-1/2 years, after the company reported a nearly 20 percent rise in operating profit in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year. Rival BRF Brasil Foods SA added 2.21 percent. Shares of Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder Cyrela rose 4.45 percent, their biggest jump in over a month, after the company reported an increase of more than 50 percent in first-quarter net profit. As Brazil's corporate earnings season winds up, and in the absence of major economic indicators from the United States, Brazil's stock market should proceed without a clearly defined trend in either direction, said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index advanced for the third straight session, adding 0.38 percent to 41,925.14. The index has mounted an anemic rebound from a 6-month low hit late last week, rising less than 0.6 percent in the last three sessions. "The market is consolidating itself, and the truth is, as long as it cannot break resistance around 42,000, it is going to stay this way," said Esteban Velazquez, an analyst at Allianz Fondika in Mexico City. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 3.46 percent while bottling firm Femsa added 1.85 percent. Chile's IPSA index broke a three-day decline, rising 0.17 percent to 4,288.95 as shares of Banco de Chile gained 1.21 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,739.12 0.85 -1.55 Brazil Bovespa 54,666.82 0.4 -10.31 Mexico IPC 45,278.06 0.38 3.60 Chile IPSA 4,288.95 0.17 -0.29 Chile IGPA 21,033.91 -0.01 -0.17 Argentina MerVal 3,510.11 -2 22.98 Colombia IGBC 13,215.60 0.19 -10.19 Peru IGRA 17,565.34 -2.4 -14.85 Venezuela IBC 725,716.1 3.84 53.94 3