By Gabriel Stargardter MEXICO CITY, May 22 Mexican stocks plunged to their lowest level in more than eight months on Wednesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed could scale back the pace of bond purchases at one of its "next few meetings." Early in the session, the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting seemed to suggest some officials backed slowing down the bank's giant asset-buying program as soon as June. Emerging markets like Mexico have attracted investors seeking higher returns, stifled by record-low interest rates in many advanced economies while the Fed has maintained its $85 billion per month bond-buying program. But speculation about the future of the U.S. scheme has knocked more than 4 percent off the IPC in the last three sessions. The index closed down 1.06 percent on Wednesday, after falling below the 40,000 points threshold earlier in the session. Brazil's Bovespa eked out a 0.29 percent rise after a volatile day of trading, closing at 56,429.27 points. Chile's IPSA added 0.87 percent. * Big losers in Mexico included lender Banorte , down 4.44 percent, and bottler Femsa , down 3.23 percent. * Troubled homebuilder Homex said in a U.S. regulatory filing that some creditors may seek accelerated payment after the company admitted it "arguably" defaulted on its debt, driving its stock down 6.55 percent. * In Brazil, oil company OGX, up 2.87 percent, drove gains in the Bovespa, while competitor Petrobras fell 1.58 percent. Iron ore giant Vale slid 1.37 percent. * Chile's Banco Chile rose 2.67 percent, lifting the IPSA. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2106 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,692.51 -0.25 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 56,429.27 0.29 -7.42 Mexico IPC 40,119.02 -1.06 -8.21 Chile IPSA 4,270.12 0.87 -0.73 Chile IGPA 20,978.52 0.75 -0.44 Argentina MerVal 3,547.74 -2.47 24.30 Colombia IGBC 13,329.64 0.22 5.24 Peru IGRA 16,736.28 -0.06 -18.87 Venezuela IBC 779,401.50 1.19 65.32