By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY, May 22 Mexican stocks plunged to
their lowest level in more than eight months on Wednesday, after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed could
scale back the pace of bond purchases at one of its "next few
meetings."
Early in the session, the release of minutes from the last
Federal Reserve policy meeting seemed to suggest some officials
backed slowing down the bank's giant asset-buying program as
soon as June.
Emerging markets like Mexico have attracted investors
seeking higher returns, stifled by record-low interest rates in
many advanced economies while the Fed has maintained its $85
billion per month bond-buying program.
But speculation about the future of the U.S. scheme has
knocked more than 4 percent off the IPC in the last three
sessions. The index closed down 1.06 percent on Wednesday, after
falling below the 40,000 points threshold earlier in the
session.
Brazil's Bovespa eked out a 0.29 percent rise after
a volatile day of trading, closing at 56,429.27 points. Chile's
IPSA added 0.87 percent.
* Big losers in Mexico included lender Banorte
, down 4.44 percent, and bottler Femsa
, down 3.23 percent.
* Troubled homebuilder Homex said in a U.S.
regulatory filing that some creditors may seek accelerated
payment after the company admitted it "arguably" defaulted on
its debt, driving its stock down 6.55 percent.
* In Brazil, oil company OGX, up 2.87 percent,
drove gains in the Bovespa, while competitor Petrobras
fell 1.58 percent. Iron ore giant Vale
slid 1.37 percent.
* Chile's Banco Chile rose 2.67 percent, lifting
the IPSA.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2106 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,692.51 -0.25 -2.77
Brazil Bovespa 56,429.27 0.29 -7.42
Mexico IPC 40,119.02 -1.06 -8.21
Chile IPSA 4,270.12 0.87 -0.73
Chile IGPA 20,978.52 0.75 -0.44
Argentina MerVal 3,547.74 -2.47 24.30
Colombia IGBC 13,329.64 0.22 5.24
Peru IGRA 16,736.28 -0.06 -18.87
Venezuela IBC 779,401.50 1.19 65.32