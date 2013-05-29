(Corrects paragraph 8 to show Gol Linhas shares dropped 8.13 percent and not 9.95 percent) * Brazil's GDP data falls short, real drops against dollar * Brazil's Bovespa slides 2.5 pct, Mexico's IPC slips 0.3 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian stocks posted the biggest decline in six weeks on Wednesday after data showed Latin America's largest economy grew less than expected in the first quarter, while a sharp drop in Brazil's real currency hurt shares of those companies that hold dollar-denominated debt. Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.31 percent to 40,638.97 points, while Chile's bourse dipped 0.1 percent. Economic growth data released on Wednesday showed President Dilma Rousseff's numerous stimulus packages failed to aid manufacturers in the first quarter while consumers, scared by rising inflation, grew more conservative. Brazil's currency, the real, has been weakening against the U.S. dollar for five straight weeks on concerns about slackening demand for raw materials, Brazil's main export, and a possible withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures that have bolstered the appetite for emerging market currencies. Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega's comments that he sees no need for intervention in the currency market sparked a sharp devaluation of the real, which at one point weakened to nearly a six-month low. It also drove down shares of companies that are most exposed to exchange-rate risk. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.5 percent to 54,634.69, with shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, losing 9.64 percent. * Shares of heavily-indebted telecommunications conglomerate Grupo Oi SA dropped more than 7 percent. Of Oi's total debt, 38 percent is denominated in a foreign currency. * Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA , where nearly three-quarters of debt is dollar-denominated, dropped 8.13 percent. Operating costs such as fuel and spare parts are heavily concentrated in dollars while most revenue comes from domestic traffic. * Mexico's IPC index closed down as shares of telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, shed 1.33 percent. Chile's IPSA index closed down 0.10 percent as shares of Banco Santander Chile fell 1.47 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2133 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,555.38 -2.13 -6.38 Brazil Bovespa 54,634.69 -2.5 -10.36 Mexico IPC 40,638.97 -0.31 -7.02 Chile IPSA 4,134.56 -0.1 -3.88 Chile IGPA 20,431.73 -0.08 -3.03 Argentina MerVal 3,474.06 1.53 21.71 Colombia IGBC 13,504.57 -0.42 6.62 Peru IGRA 16,110.10 -0.92 -21.91 Venezuela IBC 809,540.38 -0.37 71.72 (Editing by Jan Paschal)