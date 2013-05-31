* Brazil markets reopen after Thursday holiday
* Brazil Bovespa slips 1.49 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.47 pct
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazilian stocks were on track
to post a fifth consecutive monthly loss on Friday, led lower by
construction companies in the first day of trading since
Wednesday's surprise 50-point interest rate hike by the central
bank.
Brazilian markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday, and
trading was light on Friday.
Mexico's IPC index rose 0.47 percent and Chile's
bourse was up 0.57 percent after two pieces of positive
data from the United States, the world's largest
economy..
Investors are looking at a scenario of low growth and high
inflation in Brazil and reducing their bets on the Bovespa.
Inflation prompted the central bank to raise interest rates to 8
percent on Wednesday even after weaker-than-expected GDP data.
"This was supposed to be a good year for the bourse, but the
numbers are showing that it's not going to turn out like that,"
said Flávio Barros of local brokerage Grau Gestao de Ativos.
* Shares in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's energy and
logistics empire fell, with oil firm OGX off 1.33
percent and mining company MMX Mineracao down 3.68
percent.
* PDG Realty, one of Brazil's biggest
homebuilders, fell 4.49 percent while Rossi Residencial
was off 5 percent.
* The Bovespa index was down 1.49 percent on the day
and 1.86 percent from the end of April.
* TV Azteca rose 7.9 percent, leading gains
on Mexico's IPC.
* Chile's largest retailer, Falabella, rose 1.87
percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 16 20 GMT:
Stock indexes daily YTD %
Latest % change
change
MSCI LatAm 3,495.81 -1.25 -6.79
Brazil Bovespa 53,821.52 -1.49 -11.70
Mexico IPC 41,177.66 0.47 -5.78
Chile IPSA 4,161.64 0.57 -3.25
Chile IGPA 20,553.99 0.48 -2.45
Argentina MerVal 3,484.32 -0.86 22.07
Colombia IGBC 13,596.23 0.38 7.35
Peru IGRA 16,006.76 -0.56 -22.41
Venezuela IBC 810,426.31 0.02 71.91