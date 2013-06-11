* BOJ holds off on new stimulus, end of Fed stimulus eyed
* Commodities shares lead selloff in Latam stocks
* Bovespa falls 2.16 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.9 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, June 11 Latin American stocks dropped
on Tuesday as part of a global equities selloff, as investors
worried that the world's central banks might slow down monetary
stimulus.
Mexico's IPC index fell its most in nearly a week,
while Chile's bourse dropped for the fifth straight
session.
The Bank of Japan refrained from adding more monetary
stimulus at the end of its two-day meeting on Tuesday, sparking
investor concerns that the Federal Reserve may take similar
steps in the United States.
The Fed's program provides a steady source of dollars that
investors seeking higher returns often put to work in emerging
markets.
"The markets seem to be exaggerating a bit," said Joao Pedro
Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis,
Brazil. "Here, there is also a very exaggerated pessimism around
the Brazilian stock market and the economy. I don't see a change
in the outlook for fundamentals, but looking at the stock
market...it is very cheap in relative terms."
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for
the third straight session and briefly dropped below 50,000
points, a level the index has not traded below since October,
2011.
* A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
fell to its most "oversold" level in more than a year,
indicating stocks may be due to rebound. Analysts expected
strong technical support near 48,000 points.
* Shares of commodities exporters, which tend to attract
foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian stocks, fell
broadly. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 2.17 percent, while mining
firm Vale SA dropped 2.24 percent.
* Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second session
in three after data on Tuesday showed industrial production in
April fell far short of expectations.
* Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico lost 2.09
percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while cement
producer Cemex fell 1.63 percent.
* Chile's IPSA index fell to its lowest levels since
Nov. 2011, as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 1.95
percent.
* Shares of Latam Airlines Group rose 0.37 percent
after the company announced on Tuesday that it plans to spend
around $11 billion to boost its fleet.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1500 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,322.14 -1.18 -11.48
Brazil Bovespa 50,207.97 -2.16 -17.63
Mexico IPC 40,354.85 -0.9 -7.67
Chile IPSA 4,002.39 -0.7 -6.95
Chile IGPA 19,914.54 -0.59 -5.49
Argentina MerVal 3,389.26 -0.71 18.74
Colombia IGBC 13,288.86 -0.58 -9.70
Peru IGRA 16,031.23 -0.71 -22.29
Venezuela IBC 844,620.50 0.33 79.16