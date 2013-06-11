* BOJ holds off on new stimulus, end of Fed stimulus eyed * Commodities shares lead selloff in Latam stocks * Bovespa falls 2.16 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.9 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 11 Latin American stocks dropped on Tuesday as part of a global equities selloff, as investors worried that the world's central banks might slow down monetary stimulus. Mexico's IPC index fell its most in nearly a week, while Chile's bourse dropped for the fifth straight session. The Bank of Japan refrained from adding more monetary stimulus at the end of its two-day meeting on Tuesday, sparking investor concerns that the Federal Reserve may take similar steps in the United States. The Fed's program provides a steady source of dollars that investors seeking higher returns often put to work in emerging markets. "The markets seem to be exaggerating a bit," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "Here, there is also a very exaggerated pessimism around the Brazilian stock market and the economy. I don't see a change in the outlook for fundamentals, but looking at the stock market...it is very cheap in relative terms." * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third straight session and briefly dropped below 50,000 points, a level the index has not traded below since October, 2011. * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index fell to its most "oversold" level in more than a year, indicating stocks may be due to rebound. Analysts expected strong technical support near 48,000 points. * Shares of commodities exporters, which tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian stocks, fell broadly. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 2.17 percent, while mining firm Vale SA dropped 2.24 percent. * Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second session in three after data on Tuesday showed industrial production in April fell far short of expectations. * Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico lost 2.09 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while cement producer Cemex fell 1.63 percent. * Chile's IPSA index fell to its lowest levels since Nov. 2011, as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 1.95 percent. * Shares of Latam Airlines Group rose 0.37 percent after the company announced on Tuesday that it plans to spend around $11 billion to boost its fleet. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,322.14 -1.18 -11.48 Brazil Bovespa 50,207.97 -2.16 -17.63 Mexico IPC 40,354.85 -0.9 -7.67 Chile IPSA 4,002.39 -0.7 -6.95 Chile IGPA 19,914.54 -0.59 -5.49 Argentina MerVal 3,389.26 -0.71 18.74 Colombia IGBC 13,288.86 -0.58 -9.70 Peru IGRA 16,031.23 -0.71 -22.29 Venezuela IBC 844,620.50 0.33 79.16