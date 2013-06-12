* Banorte announces global share offering, stock plummets * Mexico IPC down 1.03 pct, Brazil Bovespa 1.18 pct off By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 12 Mexican stocks fell to their lowest in nearly a year on Wednesday, driven by a sharp fall in the shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, while Brazilian stocks closed at their worst level in nearly two years. Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest lender by assets, said the up to $3 billion offer would include a primary public offering in Mexico and a private offering in some foreign markets, including the United States. Banorte shares ended the day down 4.27 percent on the outlook for dilution in the stock. The drop contributed to a 1.03 percent fall in Mexico's IPC index. Emerging markets such as Mexico have suffered recently on fears the world's central banks might wind down asset-buying programs. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index also fell, losing 1.18 percent to close at 49,180.58 points, its lowest since August 2011. * The shares of troubled oil producer OGX, owned by billionaire Eike Batista, drove losses, tumbling 11 percent. * Chile's bourse lost nearly 1 percent, its sixth straight day of losses that have shaved 6.5 percent off the index. The shares of regional energy group Endesa Chile fell 2.38 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2048 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,267.10 -0.87 -13.97 Brazil Bovespa 49,180.58 -1.18 -19.31 Mexico IPC 39,480.35 -1.03 -9.67 Chile IPSA 3,924.43 -0.97 -8.76 Chile IGPA 19,576.85 -0.83 -7.09 Argentina MerVal 3,237.06 -3.15 13.41 Colombia IGBC 13,090.64 -1.22 3.35 Peru IGRA 15,761.38 0.3 -23.60 Venezuela IBC 853,299.25 0.2 81.00