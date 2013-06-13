* Brazil's Bovespa, Mexico's IPC nearly 0.5 pct up * OGX drops to 1 real as Batista sells shares By Danielle Assalve and Noe Torres SAO PAULO, June 13 Latin American stocks recovered modestly on Thursday from a sharp-selloff in the previous session, tracking global shares higher on stronger-than-expected economic data in the United States. Mexico's benchmark IPC index, which hit a one-year-low on Wednesday, gained 0.49 percent, while Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.45 percent after dropping past 50,000 points for the first time since 2011 in the prior session. Retail sales rose and jobless claims dropped in the United States, data showed, suggesting Mexico's top trade partner was heading to a more solid recovery. Other Latin American indexes were up from the previous session, with the MSCI LatAm rising 0.8 percent. "It is normal to see a tentative recovery given all the ground Brazilian shares lost in recent days," said Ariovaldo Santos, head of equity trading at H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. "The U.S. market will determine the mood of local shares even more intensely from now on." Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's largest retailer known as Walmex, gained 0.48 percent to 36.48 pesos. Shares of mining giant Grupo Minero were also up, rising 0.18 percent to 37.15 pesos. In Brazil, BM&FBovespa shares gained 0.71 percent to 12.69 reais after the government scrapped a tax on foreign-exchange derivatives late on Wednesday, the latest move to lift capital controls and bolster the currency. Shares of OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, dropped 3.85 percent to 1.00 real after a securities filing confirmed Batista sold part of his shares in recent weeks, raising doubts about his ability to raise money for the company's investment plans. "According to our estimates, the company should run out of cash by mid-2014," said Christian Audi and Vicente Falanga Neto, analysts at Santander, in a research note. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1513 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,292.69 0.78 -13.97 Brazil Bovespa 49,399.80 0.45 -18.95 Mexico IPC 39,674.73 0.49 -9.22 Argentina MerVal 3,233.18 -0.11 13.27 Colombia IGBC 13,156.36 0.50 -10.60 Peru IGRA 15,857.64 0.61 -23.13 Venezuela IBC 852,420.50 -0.1 80.81