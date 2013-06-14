* Options on shares expire Monday for Brazil's Bovespa * Brazil IBC-Br economic activity data better than expected * Bovespa falls 0.79 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.18 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazilian stocks fell on Friday as investors took profits a day after the index rose its most in three months, with investors jockeying for position before the expiration of options on shares. Mexico's IPC index dropped to a level it has not closed below in nearly 10 months, while Chile's bourse edged higher. "Yesterday we had an important technical movement, but we have the expiration of options on Monday. That should cause some oscillation in shares today," said Fabio Goncalves, a broker with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.79 percent for the fifth session in six. But it erased only a fraction of the previous session's 2.5 percent leap spurred by a Wall Street rally on stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. Economic activity in Brazil rose slightly more than expected in April according to central bank data released Friday. "The data has two sides to it: It's good for GDP but it puts pressure on inflation, which is a big concern in the market," Goncalves added. * Shares of Banco do Brasil rose 1.5 percent after the company announced it would conduct a share buy-back program. * Homebuilders declined following strong gains in Thursday's session, with shares of Gafisa SA down about 4 percent and MRV Engenharia SA slipping 2.5 percent. * Mexico's IPC index edged lower as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dropped 0.6 percent. * Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.5 percent after the company said it has started looking into selling its Vips restaurant business as it seeks to shed non-core assets. * Shares of hotel group Hoteles City Express fell slightly to 23.45 pesos in their opening day of trading. The initial public offering for the shares was priced at 24 pesos. * Chile's IPSA index rose for the second straight session, led by a 0.7 percent rise in shares of conglomerate Copec. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,319.53 0.47 -13 Brazil Bovespa 50,018.79 -0.79 -17.94 Mexico IPC 39,411.44 -0.18 -9.83 Chile IPSA 3,989.19 0.19 -7.26 Chile IGPA 19,829.59 0.2 -5.89 Argentina MerVal 3,232.19 -0.36 13.24 Colombia IGBC 13,097.86 0.19 -10.99 Peru IGRA 16,363.97 0.1 -20.68 Venezuela IBC 857,208.50 -0.81 81.83