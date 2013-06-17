* Petrobras shares up on tax judgment, Africa unit deal * Embraer announces new orders for up to 365 jets * Brazil Bovespa up 1.08 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.23 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 17 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, led by shares of state-run oil company Petrobras and aircraft maker Embraer SA, with traders bargain hunting following a steep decline in the Bovespa index on Friday. Paulo Esteves, chief analyst with brokerage Gradual Corretora in Sao Paulo, said many stocks fell to prices last seen in 2008 during the global financial crisis, "but now we are very far from that situation and I see some space for a recovery." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.08 percent and Mexico's IPC index posted slight gains, while Chile's bourse rallied for a third straight day. Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 2.33 percent after a Brazilian appeals court reversed itself on Friday and suspended an order requiring the company to pay 7.39 billion reais ($3.44 billion) in back taxes. Petrobras shares received another boost after Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual Group SA agreed to buy 50 percent of Petrobras' African operations. The $1.53 billion deal will help finance Petrobras' $237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate spending program. Embraer shares soared nearly 6 percent after the company unveiled up to 365 potential orders for its revamped E-Jet aircraft at the Paris Airshow, including a firm order for 100 E-175s from U.S. company SkyWest Inc. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.23 percent as shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico added 1.67 percent. The index has remained rangebound near 39,500 points for four sessions. Chile's IPSA index crept higher, managing to break resistance at 4,000 points. Shares of industrial conglomerate Copec rose 1.24 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Latin America's key stock indexes at 13:37 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,304.40 0.65 -13.55 Brazil Bovespa 49,865.38 1.08 -18.19 Mexico IPC 39,359.68 0.23 -9.94 Chile IPSA 4,007.41 0.43 -6.83 Chile IGPA 19,898.34 0.33 -5.56 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 13,153.67 0.07 -10.62 Peru IGRA 16,449.33 0.07 -20.26 Venezuela IBC 878,996.06 0 86.45