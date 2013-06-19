SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's benchmark stock index fell on Wednesday as shares of local bourse BM&FBovespa dropped over 3 percent on fears of possible competition with NYSE Euronext, while other Latin American stock markets were little changed ahead of a key statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors were seen mostly on hold before the Fed releases its policy statement at 1800 GMT, possibly giving clues about the future of stimulus measures that have supported appetite for emerging market assets in recent years. Fears that the Fed or Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will also hold a news conference later on Wednesday, may signal an upcoming reduction in that stimulus have been weakening investors' appetite for higher-risk emerging market assets in general. "Markets will likely remain without a clear direction as investors await the outcome of Fed's meeting this afternoon," said Ariovaldo Santos, a manager at the fixed-income desk of H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 0.75 percent as shares of BM&FBovespa, the country's sole bourse, slid 3.4 percent following news that NYSE Euronext and Americas Trading Group are seeking Brazilian regulatory approval to open a new stock exchange. * Mexico's IPC index were near flat as investors held their breath ahead of the Fed's policy statement. * Chile's IPSA index was little changed with a drop in shares of retailer Falabella offseting gains by Santander Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1725 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,250.13 -0.11 -14.33 Brazil Bovespa 49,093.97 -0.75 -19.45 Mexico IPC 39,462.43 0.01 -9.71 Chile IPSA 3,971.54 -0.07 -7.67 Chile IGPA 19,725.98 -0.14 -6.38 Argentina MerVal 3,071.77 0.78 7.62 Colombia IGBC 13,267.72 -0.81 -9.84 Peru IGRA 16,778.71 0.38 -18.67 Venezuela IBC 946,592.13 -0.31 100.79