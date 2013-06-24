* Emerging market shares reflect Fed outlook * Tighter China cash market sinks commodities shares * Brazil Bovespa falls 2.95 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.94 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 24 Latin American stocks dropped on Monday as part of a wider sell-off in emerging market shares following the U.S. central bank's signal last week that it would scale back its bond-buying program. Meanwhile, tighter financial conditions in China made a big impact on Latin American commodities exporters whose iron ore, soybeans, copper and petroleum are an important market for China. Last week China's central bank allowed money market rates to soar without providing additional financing, leading to a sudden tightening of cash markets and a sharp fall in Chinese shares on Monday. "Some Chinese companies and banks have stopped issuing bonds because of the deterioration of market conditions and the central bank seems to be comfortable with that," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell to an over four-year low, dropping 2.95 percent to 45,666.04. Mendonca said weaker domestic data in Brazil, such as a drop in consumer confidence numbers on Monday, are also contributing to the Bovespa's decline, which is among the world's worst-performing stock indexes. Shares of mining firm Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer, dropped 5 percent, its most in more than two months, while state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, lost 3.2 percent. Shares of shipbuilding company OSX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 8 percent after a Brazilian newspaper reported over the weekend that the firm had failed to make a debt payment, though OSX said the story was false in a securities filing on Monday. Mexico's IPC index fell to its lowest level in over a year, slipping 1.94 percent to 37,297.33. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.19 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 1.9 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the fourth straight session as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 2.3 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1457 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 2,949.05 -2.3 -20.52 Brazil Bovespa 45,666.04 -2.95 -25.08 Mexico IPC 37,297.33 -1.94 -14.66 Chile IPSA 3,743.50 -2.05 -12.97 Chile IGPA 18,842.85 -1.67 -10.57 Argentina MerVal 2,928.04 -4.65 2.58 Colombia IGBC 12,522.55 -2.02 -14.90 Peru IGRA 15,459.43 -1.09 -25.06 Venezuela IBC 972,606.00 1.87 106.31