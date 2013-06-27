* Markets continue to price in weak U.S. GDP data * Brazil Bovespa extends rally, gains 0.93 pct * Mexico IPC up 2.18 pct, Chile's IPSA climbs 1.5 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 27 Latin American markets rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as mixed U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested the U.S. central bank may not reduce its monetary stimulus as soon as many investors have feared. Mexico's IPC index closed at its highest level in more than two weeks, while Chile's bourse continued toward its best weekly performance since February 2012. Brazil's Bovespa also climbed, setting the stage for its first week of gains after four consecutive weeks of declines. Latin American stocks had weakened after the Fed announced a road map for scaling down its $85 billion per month bond-buying program, something that for months supported the appetite for emerging market assets. But mediocre economic data out of the United States has since calmed investor fears of a speedy reduction in Fed stimulus. "In the past we used to root for strong numbers from the United States, which would show economic strength, but now we hope to see the numbers either stable or worse so that we'll continue to see stimulus," Ariovaldo Santos, a broker with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo, said. * While data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded in May, April real spending numbers were downwardly revised to show the first contraction in six months, suggesting second-quarter growth could come in a bit weaker than expected. * On Thursday, William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said the Fed's asset purchases would be more aggressive than the timeline Fed chief Ben Bernanke had outlined if U.S. economic growth and the labor market prove weaker than expected. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.93 percent, with a 5.74 percent rise in shares of steelmaker Gerdau SA. Even so, the index is on track to post a monthly loss of more than 10 percent, which would be its biggest monthly decline since May 2012. * Mexico's IPC index rallied for a third straight session, adding 2.18 percent to close at 39,650.75, on track for its largest weekly expansion since December 2011. Gains were led by a 3.48 percent rise in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim. * Chile's IPSA index rose 1.5 percent to 3,961.88 as shares of retail firm Falabella advanced 2.1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2204 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,158.4 2.16 -16.84 1 Brazil Bovespa 47,609. 0.93 -21.89 46 Mexico IPC 39,650. 2.18 -9.28 75 Chile IPSA 3,961.8 1.5 -7.89 8 Chile IGPA 19,624. 1.13 -6.86 28 Argentina MerVal 2,941.0 -0.85 3.04 8 Colombia IGBC 12,543. 0.00 -14.76 98 Peru IGRA 15,166. 0.21 -26.48 67 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.0 0