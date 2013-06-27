* Markets continue to price in weak U.S. GDP data
* Brazil Bovespa extends rally, gains 0.93 pct
* Mexico IPC up 2.18 pct, Chile's IPSA climbs 1.5 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 27 Latin American markets rose
for a third straight session on Thursday, as mixed U.S. economic
data and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested the
U.S. central bank may not reduce its monetary stimulus as soon
as many investors have feared.
Mexico's IPC index closed at its highest level in
more than two weeks, while Chile's bourse continued
toward its best weekly performance since February 2012.
Brazil's Bovespa also climbed, setting the stage for its
first week of gains after four consecutive weeks of declines.
Latin American stocks had weakened after the Fed announced a
road map for scaling down its $85 billion per month bond-buying
program, something that for months supported the appetite for
emerging market assets.
But mediocre economic data out of the United States has
since calmed investor fears of a speedy reduction in Fed
stimulus.
"In the past we used to root for strong numbers from the
United States, which would show economic strength, but now we
hope to see the numbers either stable or worse so that we'll
continue to see stimulus," Ariovaldo Santos, a broker with
H.Commcor in Sao Paulo, said.
* While data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending
rebounded in May, April real spending numbers were downwardly
revised to show the first contraction in six months, suggesting
second-quarter growth could come in a bit weaker than expected.
* On Thursday, William Dudley, president of the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York, said the Fed's asset purchases would
be more aggressive than the timeline Fed chief Ben Bernanke had
outlined if U.S. economic growth and the labor market prove
weaker than expected.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.93
percent, with a 5.74 percent rise in shares of steelmaker Gerdau
SA. Even so, the index is on track to post a monthly
loss of more than 10 percent, which would be its biggest monthly
decline since May 2012.
* Mexico's IPC index rallied for a third straight session,
adding 2.18 percent to close at 39,650.75, on track for its
largest weekly expansion since December 2011. Gains were led by
a 3.48 percent rise in shares of telecommunications firm America
Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim.
* Chile's IPSA index rose 1.5 percent to 3,961.88 as shares
of retail firm Falabella advanced 2.1 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2204 GMT:
Stock indexes daily YTD %
% change
Latest change
MSCI LatAm 3,158.4 2.16 -16.84
1
Brazil Bovespa 47,609. 0.93 -21.89
46
Mexico IPC 39,650. 2.18 -9.28
75
Chile IPSA 3,961.8 1.5 -7.89
8
Chile IGPA 19,624. 1.13 -6.86
28
Argentina MerVal 2,941.0 -0.85 3.04
8
Colombia IGBC 12,543. 0.00 -14.76
98
Peru IGRA 15,166. 0.21 -26.48
67
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.0
0