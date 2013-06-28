* Bovespa posts losses for sixth straight month * Mexican, Chilean markets continue rebound * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.32 pct, Mexico IPC rises 2.45 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Luc Cohen SAO PAULO / MEXICO CITY June 28 Mexican stocks soared on Friday, topping off their strongest five-day stretch of growth in nearly four years as they hit a more than three-week high. Mexican and Chilean stocks rallied for a fourth straight session, while Brazil's Bovespa slumped and notched its sixth consecutive month of losses, as speculation continued about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper stimulus. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's announcement last week that the bank could soon taper its bond-buying program had sent Latin American markets tumbling. The program had supported investor appetite for risky assets. But markets, including Mexico's IPC Index have reversed losses, as a string of lukewarm economic data out of the United State cooled investor fears of a quick tightening. On Friday, the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index of U.S. Midwest business activity fell in June, missing expectations. Still, a Fed official warned on Friday that September could be an opportune time for the U.S. central bank to consider scaling back its assets purchases. Mexico's IPC index jumped 2.45 percent, its highest single-day expansion since January 2012, to close at 40,623 points. Shares of America Movil, the telecommunications company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 3.29 percent, contributing the most to the index's gains. Despite the rally, Goldman Sachs lowered its growth projections for both Mexico and Brazil on Friday, citing the possibility of near-term Fed tapering. In Brazil, weak projections for growth along with a strong dollar contributed to a dismal quarter, a trend that continued Friday as investors sold off shares of commodities exporters and homebuilders to take advantage of recent gains. The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.32 percent to close at 47,457.13, dragged down by a 5.96 percent loss in oil and gas entity OGX Petroleo. "Movements in the Bovespa are pretty delicate right now, and a slight fall at the end of the quarter was not unexpected," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at brokerage firm Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Chile's IPSA index rose 1.71 percent to 4,029.67 as shares of regional energy group Enersis added 3.27 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2158 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,187.22 0.91 -16.08 Brazil Bovespa 47,457.13 -0.32 -22.14 Mexico IPC 40,623.30 2.45 -7.05 Chile IPSA 4,029.67 1.71 -6.32 Chile IGPA 19,861.10 1.21 -5.74 Argentina MerVal 2,976.27 1.19 4.27 Colombia IGBC 12,828.49 2.27 1.29 Peru IGRA 15,549.55 2.52 -24.62 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00