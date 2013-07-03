* OGX shares down over 50 pct this week as firm exits oilfields * Petrobras shares rally following Tuesday rout * Brazil Bovespa down 0.41 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, July 3 Latin American stocks were broadly lower on Wednesday, with Brazil's Bovespa depressed by another down day for oil producer OGX, whose shares have fallen more than 50 percent this week. Mexico's IPC index was flat while Chile's bourse lost 0.75 percent to 3,847.62 points. U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Independence day. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.41 percent in a volatile session, briefly falling below 45,000 points, a more than four-year low. * Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, lost 13.33 percent on Wednesday, for the fifth straight decline. * OGX said in a filing on Monday that it has suspended the development of three offshore oil prospects and slashed capital spending. The company said on Wednesday that it would be able to cover medium-term obligations. * Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 3.31 percent after having fallen their most in over a year in the previous session, while shares of steelmaker Usiminas rose 3.6 percent. * Just before the market close, iron ore mining giant Vale announced it had received a license from Brazil's Environmental Protection Agency for its $19.5 billion Serra Sul mine, with operations scheduled to begin in 2016. * Vale's shares trimmed losses after the announcement but still closed 0.38 percent lower at 26.00 reais. * Chile's IPSA index fell for the third straight day as shares of retailer Cencosud dropped 2.32 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2059 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,075.32 -0.83 -18.34 Brazil Bovespa 45,044.03 -0.41 -26.10 Mexico IPC 40,828.85 -0.01 -6.58 Chile IPSA 3,847.62 -0.75 -10.55 Chile IGPA 19,097.24 -0.72 -9.36 Argentina MerVal 3,023.05 0.96 5.91 Colombia IGBC 12,673.21 -0.55 0.06 Peru IGRA 15,450.24 -0.27 -25.11 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00