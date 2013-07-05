* U.S. jobs report for June better than expected * China to begin tightening credit * Brazil Bovespa falls 2.23 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.74 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 5 Brazilian stocks fell on Friday, erasing all of the previous session's gains, as expectations for tighter liquidity in the United States and China sapped investor demand for emerging market equities. Mexico's IPC index fell its furthest in over two weeks, while Chile's bourse slipped for the fourth session in the last five. Better-than-expected U.S. labor data on Friday heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to taper its bond-buying program later this year. Abundant global liquidity from the world's major central banks has supported demand for riskier emerging market assets such as Brazilian stocks in the past, though much of those funds are now leaving the Bovespa as the outlook for more cheap capital diminishes. "Good news (in the United States) now means that the Bovespa drops," said economist Andre Perfeito of Gradual Corretora in Sao Paulo. "We are living in a moment of transition for foreign investors." Stocks were pressured further after China's government said on Friday that it would move ahead with a plan to tighten credit in order to end the Chinese economy's dependence on cheap debt. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.23 percent to 44,742.90, with shares from some of Brazil's largest commodities exporters driving losses. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, dropped 4.7 percent. Petrobras shares are on track to close Friday's session at their lowest level in 4-1/2 years. Mining giant Vale SA shed 3.49 percent, nearly erasing the previous session's gains. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA jumped over 5 percent. BTG Pactual Group analysts raised their recommendation on the shares to "buy" from "neutral" on Friday, saying recent losses in the stock were overdone. Mexico's IPC index fell 1.74 percent to 40,483.05 after meeting technical resistance at 41,200 points for the fifth straight session. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.57 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. Chile's IPSA index nudged 0.69 percent lower to 3,839.51 points. The index is on track to post a nearly 5 percent weekly loss, its worst in over a year. Industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec SA fell 0.88 percent while lender Banco Santander Chile slipped 2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1533 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,033.35 -2.44 -18.13 Brazil Bovespa 44,742.90 -2.23 -26.59 Mexico IPC 40,483.05 -1.74 -7.37 Chile IPSA 3,839.51 -0.69 -10.74 Chile IGPA 19,064.47 -0.54 -9.52 Argentina MerVal 3,051.25 -1.44 6.90 Colombia IGBC 12,637.79 -0.71 -14.12 Peru IGRA 15,270.27 -0.94 -25.98 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00