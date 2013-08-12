* Brazil's Petrobras posts better than expected Q2 earnings * Bovespa on track for biggest 4-day rally in over a year * Brazil Bovespa rises 2.85 pct, Mexico IPC little changed By Asher Levine NEW YORK, Aug 12 Brazilian stocks notched their fourth straight session of strong gains on Monday after heavily weighted oil producer Petrobras posted better than expected second quarter earnings. Mexico's IPC index was little changed, while Chile's bourse rose for the third straight day. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is known, said on Friday that it reversed a year-earlier loss in the second quarter after an accounting rule change allowed it to avoid $3.5 billion in non-cash, exchange-rate charges. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2.85 percent, returning above 51,000 points for the first time since early June. Preferred shares of Petrobras gained over 3 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while iron-ore mining firm Vale SA added 2.25 percent. The Bovespa is on track for a 4-day gain of over 8 percent, its steepest 4-day rally in over a year. "People are getting excited about the Bovespa again," said Douglas Pinto, an analyst with brokerage firm BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. "Looking at Brazil, inflation looks like it is coming under control, we have had good (corporate earnings) results...and that is putting us on a gaining trend." Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA rose 5.5 percent after an executive told analysts on a conference call that cancellations in the low-income Tenda unit would not have a significant impact on the company's performance by the first half of next year. Gafisa posted a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss late on Friday due partly to Tenda cancellations. Mexico's IPC index was little changed as a 5 percent gain by mining firm Industrias Penoles helped offset a 1.4 percent loss in bottling firm Femsa. The index has faced technical resistance near 42,800 points since Thursday. Chile's IPSA index posted slight gains as shares of conglomerate Copec advanced 0.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1459 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,311.61 1.1 -13.75 Brazil Bovespa 51,294.24 2.85 -15.84 Mexico IPC 42,678.96 0.07 -2.35 Chile IPSA 3,787.81 0.23 -11.94 Chile IGPA 18,675.08 0.19 -11.37 Argentina MerVal 3,668.37 1.47 28.52 Colombia IGBC 13,730.13 0.19 -6.70 Peru IGRA 15,908.14 1.72 -22.89 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10