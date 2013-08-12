* Brazil's Petrobras posts better than expected Q2 earnings
* Bovespa on track for biggest 4-day rally in over a year
* Brazil Bovespa rises 2.85 pct, Mexico IPC little changed
By Asher Levine
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Brazilian stocks notched their
fourth straight session of strong gains on Monday after heavily
weighted oil producer Petrobras posted better than expected
second quarter earnings.
Mexico's IPC index was little changed, while Chile's
bourse rose for the third straight day.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is known,
said on Friday that it reversed a year-earlier loss in the
second quarter after an accounting rule change allowed it to
avoid $3.5 billion in non-cash, exchange-rate charges.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2.85
percent, returning above 51,000 points for the first time since
early June.
Preferred shares of Petrobras gained over 3 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while iron-ore mining
firm Vale SA added 2.25 percent.
The Bovespa is on track for a 4-day gain of over 8 percent,
its steepest 4-day rally in over a year.
"People are getting excited about the Bovespa again," said
Douglas Pinto, an analyst with brokerage firm BGC Liquidez in
Sao Paulo. "Looking at Brazil, inflation looks like it is coming
under control, we have had good (corporate earnings)
results...and that is putting us on a gaining trend."
Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA rose 5.5 percent
after an executive told analysts on a conference call that
cancellations in the low-income Tenda unit would not have a
significant impact on the company's performance by the first
half of next year.
Gafisa posted a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss
late on Friday due partly to Tenda cancellations.
Mexico's IPC index was little changed as a 5 percent
gain by mining firm Industrias Penoles helped
offset a 1.4 percent loss in bottling firm Femsa.
The index has faced technical resistance near 42,800 points
since Thursday.
Chile's IPSA index posted slight gains as shares of
conglomerate Copec advanced 0.8 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1459 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,311.61 1.1 -13.75
Brazil Bovespa 51,294.24 2.85 -15.84
Mexico IPC 42,678.96 0.07 -2.35
Chile IPSA 3,787.81 0.23 -11.94
Chile IGPA 18,675.08 0.19 -11.37
Argentina MerVal 3,668.37 1.47 28.52
Colombia IGBC 13,730.13 0.19 -6.70
Peru IGRA 15,908.14 1.72 -22.89
Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10