(Removes reference to Chile's IPSA index throughout story as Chilean markets were closed due to a local holiday) * OGX, Cyrela, Brookfield, Eletrobras report worse earnings * MMX to take $65.7 mln charge on devalued iron-ore mine * Brazil Bovespa down 1.17 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.2 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 15 Brazilian stocks fell on Thursday as a slew of weak second-quarter earnings results for local companies drove the country's benchmark Bovespa index off of a two-month high. Mexico's IPC index fell over 1 percent. "The negative earnings results we see today are simply encouraging the market to adjust after this recent rally," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. The Bovespa fell 1.17 percent to 50,302.69, snapping a six-session rally that pushed the index to its highest level in over two months. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA tumbled as much as 10 percent after the oil company, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, posted a loss of 4.7 billion reais ($2 billion) in the second quarter late Wednesday. MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA saw losses of 2.4 percent after the mining company, also controlled by Batista, said late Wednesday that it plans to take a 153.8 million real ($65.7 million) charge in the second quarter after reducing the recovery value of a high-grade iron ore mine. Shares of Cyrela, Brazil's largest homebuilder, fell 3 percent after posting weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, while shares of rival Brookfield Incorporacoes Sa fell 4 percent after posting a much deeper-than-expected quarterly loss. State-led electricity utility Eletrobras saw an 3 percent drop in share prices after posting an 87.7 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday. Mexico's IPC index fell 1.2 percent to 41,921.14 points, its third loss in five sessions. Cement producer Cemex shares traded down 2.5 percent, while telecommunications firm America Movil fell 1 percent. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 0.5 percent after the company posted weak quarterly sales on Thursday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1506 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct Latest change change MSCI Latam 3,185.74 -1.9 -14.49 Brazil Bovespa 50,302.69 -1.17 -17.47 Mexico IPC 41,921.14 -1.2 -4.08 Argentina MerVal 3,829.81 -1.37 34.18 Colombia IGBC 13,876.87 -0.23 -5.70 Peru IGRA 16,415.84 -0.52 -20.42 Venezuela IBC 1,287,285.77 23.9 173.06 (Editing by G Crosse)