* Petrobras falls after no fuel price hike announced
* Bovespa declines 0.5 pct; Mexico, Chile decline
* Gerdau, CSN gain on better pricing outlook, weak currency
By Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 19 Brazilian stocks dropped for
the first time in nearly two weeks on Monday, led lower by
state-controlled oil company Petrobras, after a fuel price hike
expected by some failed to materialize.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 8.7 percent
over the previous eight sessions as shares of basic materials
producers tracked a rise in global commodities prices. Mexico's
IPC index shed 0.3 percent, while Chile's bourse
fell 0.9 percent in its fourth straight session of losses.
The Bovespa took a breather on Monday, with investors
keeping an eye on the potential wind-down of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's $85 billion a month monetary stimulus program. Despite
last week's rally in domestic-oriented shares, sentiment is that
shares prices for retail, services and construction companies
should decline soon as Brazil's economy falters.
"The trend today is for a technical correction," said
Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst with brokerage Intrader in Sao
Paulo. He said the recent gaining trend in Brazilian shares
looked to be more than a one-off event, though.
According to Felipe Hirai, an equity strategist for Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, earnings could be disappointing for
domestic-oriented companies, as economic growth further loses
steam and a weaker currency presents higher inflation risks.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.5
percent to 51,262.19.
Preferred shares of state-run oil company Petrobras, which
is known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, fell 1.12 percent
following an over 4 percent gain last week. Traders expected the
government to announce a domestic fuel price increase during the
weekend, which never came, according to a Credit Suisse
Securities' trading desk report.
Bets on the stock's decline increased over 10 million shares
over the last week, traders said.
Demand for short-selling is also increasing on shares of
builders, food exporters - despite a weakening real - and toll
road operators.
Traders who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then
sell them in the hope that the price will fall, so they can buy
them back more cheaply, return them to the lender and pocket the
difference.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA fell for a second
session, shedding 1.5 percent after Brazil's government demanded
the payment of up to 18.7 billion real ($7.98 billion) in back
taxes. Itaúsa Investimentos SA, the holding company
that controls Itaú, dropped 2 percent.
Itaú has no plans to build a provision against the tax
claim, executives told Reuters on Friday.
Limiting declines in the Bovespa, Gerdau SA rose
1.4 percent after HSBC Securities analysts led by Leonardo
Correa raised the recommendation and price target on the
steelmaker's preferred shares. Rival Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
, or CSN, rose after sources told Reuters that the
company will a price hike for some local steel products this
week.
The following are data on Latin American stock prices as of
1400 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,139.57 -1.85 -15.77
Brazil Bovespa 51,344.70 -0.38 -15.76
Mexico IPC 41,941.98 -0.26 -4.04
Chile IPSA 3,727.03 -0.86 -13.35
Chile IGPA 18,419.10 -0.77 -12.58
Argentina MerVal 3,815.29 -1.28 33.67
Colombia IGBC 13,770.31 -0.09 -6.43
Peru IGRA 16,492.94 -0.2 -20.05