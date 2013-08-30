* Chilean stocks jump on positive economic data * Brazil Bovespa near flat, Mexico IPC up 0.84 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 Chilean stocks jumped on Friday on positive domestic economic data, despite concerns about a possible U.S.-led strike on Syria and a potential tapering of the Federal Reserve Bank's bond-buying program, which affected other Latin American bourses. Brazilian stocks seesawed on Friday as blue chips fell on uncertainty about whether the United States will take military action against Syria and end the Fed's massive bond buying scheme, to end the day up 0.17 percent at 50,008.38 points. Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.84 percent. Growing speculation about a U.S.-led military action on Syria has pushed up oil prices, depressed emerging market stocks and made investors more risk-averse this week. A slew of mixed U.S. economic data released on Friday offered little help on when the Fed might start to reduce its bond-buying program, which has until recently held U.S. yields down and supported the appetite for Latin American equities. But in Chile, the jobless rate sank to a lower-than-expected 5.7 percent in May to July, a sign the economy of the top copper exporter is weathering the storm battering emerging economies. That boosted local equities, with the IPSA index up 2.09 percent at 3,628.73 points as retailer Falabella jumped 2.97 percent. Brazil's second-quarter gross domestic product expanded by 1.5 percent from the previous quarter, the government said on Friday. That outperformed the 0.9 percent growth that 38 analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. In Mexico, telecommunications firm America Movil edged higher after the company threatened to pull out of a 7.2 billion euro bid to acquire Dutch telecoms group KPN. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2112 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,047.1 0.48 -19.77 3 Brazil Bovespa 50,008. 0.17 -17.95 38 Mexico IPC 39,492. 0.84 -9.64 37 Chile IPSA 3,628.7 2.09 -15.64 3 Chile IGPA 17,993. 1.6 -14.60 73 Argentina MerVal 3,935.8 0.34 37.89 9 Colombia IGBC 13,731. 0.55 -6.69 19 Peru IGRA 16,652. 0.79 -19.28 22 Venezuela IBC 1,356,7 0.46 187.78 17.86