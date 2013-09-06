* U.S. job growth disappoints, Fed may continue stimulus * OGX shares soar in anticipation of cash injection * Brazil's Bovespa rises 2.67 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.58 pct MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Latin American stocks rose on Friday as weak U.S. jobs data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would continue its monetary stimulus, while shares of Brazilian oil company OGX soared on news it expects a cash injection from its controlling shareholder. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight day, while Mexico's IPC index also jumped. Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth was less than expected in August, complicating the Fed's plans to cut back its extraordinary monetary stimulus. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the third straight day, adding 2.67 percent. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA, which often track currency movements due to dollar-indexed fuel costs, advanced 13.76 percent. Shares of oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA jumped nearly 30 percent after the company said on Friday it has called in a promise from controlling stakeholder Eike Batista to start injecting $1 billion into his empire's flagship company while it renegotiates debt. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.58 percent after Mexico's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Friday to an historic low. Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 3.84 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while telecom company America Movil lost 1.77 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for the sixth session in seven, adding 2.39 percent to 3,798.32 points, its highest level in a month. Shares of Banco Santander Chile added 4.7 percent, while those of conglomerate Copec rose 2.92 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2022 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct Year-to-da Latest change te pct change MSCI LatAm 3,189.00 1.69 -17.43 Brazil Bovespa 53,749.42 2.67 -11.82 Mexico IPC 39,915.06 0.58 -8.67 Chile IPSA 3,799.28 2.41 -11.67 Chile IGPA 18,691.57 2.23 -11.29 Argentina MerVal 4,181.58 0.13 46.50 Colombia IGBC 13,764.88 -0.31 8.68 Peru IGRA 16,966.79 1.19 -17.75 Venezuela IBC 1,430,323.64 2.53 203.40