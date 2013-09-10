* Investors extend gains from Mexico's fiscal proposal * MMX shares sink on news of Rio port talks * Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.5 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.90 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Mexican stocks surged for the third straight session on Tuesday as the government's weaker-than-expected fiscal reform proposal continued to please investors. Brazilian stocks rose early after data showed Chinese factory output grew at the fastest pace in 17 months in August, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing after slowing for more than two years. China is a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials exports, such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. But Brazilian stocks soon fell, with the Bovespa index closing down 0.5 percent, pulled lower by losses in billionaire Eike Batista's troubled mining and oil interests, OGX and MMX, which both fell more than 10 percent. Batista is in talks to cede control of MMX's iron ore port near Rio de Janeiro in exchange for $400 million of new investment and debt relief, according to a securities filing. Electricity generator MPX Energia SA, formerly controlled by Batista, rose nearly 1 percent after the company said on Tuesday that he could sell his remaining stake in the company. Mexico's IPC index added 1.9 percent, its second successive day of strong gains after President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed a fiscal overhaul to boost Mexico's paltry tax take but shied away from a divisive tax on food and medicine. Conglomerate Alfa added 5.71 percent, while retailer Walmex gained 2.49 percent. Restaurant operator Alsea announced after the market closed that it was buying Walmex's Vips restaurant chain for 8.2 billion pesos ($626.96 million). Chile's IPSA index was unchanged. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2039 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,332.06 1.57 -12.26 Brazil Bovespa 53,979.03 -0.5 -11.44 Mexico IPC 41,732.98 1.9 -4.51 Chile IPSA 3,893.42 -0 -9.48 Chile IGPA 19,096.22 0.01 -9.37 Argentina MerVal 4,502.04 3.06 57.73 Colombia IGBC 14,030.83 1.00 10.78 Peru IGRA 17,130.34 0.9 -16.96 Venezuela IBC 1,447,872.22 0.27 207.12