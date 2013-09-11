* MMX rises after Tues selloff * Builders PDG, MRV weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa, Mexico IPC little changed SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Brazilian stocks were little-changed on Wednesday as commodities exporters and steelmakers extended a recent rally, offsetting a decline in homebuilders. Mexico's IPC index also remained flat, while Chile's bourse fell its most since late August. Commodities firms have helped Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reach its highest levels in over three months in recent days, boosted by an improving outlook for Chinese economic growth. "Data from China in recent weeks has been better than expected, which means people see strong demand for iron-ore ahead, which helps companies like Vale," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "Fewer people see a hard landing for China nowadays." Shares of Vale SA, the world's leading iron-ore producer, gave up early gains to trade nearly flat, though rival firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos added 3.7 percent. MMX shares were also helped by bargain-hunting the day after the stock plunged 17 percent. On Tuesday, the company said controlling shareholder Eike Batista is in talks to cede control of MMX's iron ore port in exchange for $400 million of new investment and debt relief, which disappointed investors due to the resulting dilution in the stock from the potential deal. Steelmakers also supported the index, with shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas, up 1.4 percent and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA, known as CSN, up 0.4 percent. Homebuilders weighed on the index, with traders citing an increase in the yields on interest rate futures sparked by a weakening local currency, which could further pressure inflation. A higher outlook for interest rates typically drives homebuilder shares lower, since mortgages would become more expensive, leading to declining home sales. Shares of builder PDG Realty SA lost 4 percent, while rival MRV Engenharia SA dropped 2 percent. Mexico's IPC index was little changed as a 0.38 percent rise in telecommunications firm America Movil offset a 1.06 percent drop in lender Grupo Financiero Banorte . Chile's IPSA index reversed a recent gaining streak, falling 0.82 percent as shares of conglomerate Copec lost 2 percent. Shares of fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich slipped 1.9 percent. Chilean securities regulator SVS late on Tuesday accused Julio Ponce, SQM's chairman and late dictator Augusto Pinochet's son-in-law, of buying up shares below market prices and then reselling them at above-market prices. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1615 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,310.96 -0.63 -12.26 Brazil Bovespa 54,008.64 0.05 -11.39 Mexico IPC 41,753.53 0.05 -4.47 Chile IPSA 3,861.62 -0.82 -10.22 Chile IGPA 18,969.04 -0.67 -9.97 Argentina MerVal 4,468.15 -0.75 56.54 Colombia IGBC 14,025.91 -0.04 -4.69 Peru IGRA 17,034.37 -0.56 -17.43 Venezuela IBC 1,461,379.2 0.93 209.98