* Brazil Bovespa up 0.11 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.08 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Latin American stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors remained cautious on the first day of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy-setting meeting, during which it is expected to make a decision on whether to cut back its monetary stimulus program. Mexico's IPC index reopened a touch higher after a market holiday on Monday, Brazil's Bovespa index edged up, while Chile's blue-chip index was virtually unchanged. Investors were unwilling to take on big positions in local stocks with the Fed set to begin its policy meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday. The Fed's decision on whether to cut back its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program, and by how much, will be central to the outlook for Latin American equities, which have been supported by the increase in liquidity the program has provided so far. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged 0.11 percent higher. "The markets are locked up today," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "The index is not going to show any clear trend ... until we have the Fed's announcement tomorrow." Among the biggest movers on the index were shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA, which rose 2 percent, and mining firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA which slipped 4 percent. Shares of electricity generator Eneva SA, formerly known as MPX Energia SA, rose 3.7 percent following a report that company founder Eike Batista is in talks to sell his remaining stake in the company to Japanese trading house Marubeni Corporation and two pension funds. Mexico's IPC index crept 0.08 percent higher, led by shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte, which added 2.1 percent, and mining firm Grupo Mexico, which rose 1.5 percent. Financial markets had been closed Monday on the country's Independence Day holiday. Chile's IPSA index firmed 0.03 percent as shares of Banco de Chile climbed 1.7 percent, offsetting a 0.7 percent decline in energy group Endesa Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,322.15 0.06 -12.57 Brazil Bovespa 53,881.33 0.11 -11.60 Mexico IPC 41,155.70 0.08 -5.83 Chile IPSA 3,836.13 0.03 -10.82 Chile IGPA 18,875.22 0.03 -10.42 Argentina MerVal 4,706.96 1.28 64.91 Colombia IGBC 13,968.48 -0.15 -5.08 Peru IGRA 16,603.37 -0.25 -19.52 Venezuela IBC 1,547,741. 0 228.30 2