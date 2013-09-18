* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.4 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Brazilian and Mexican stocks eased on Wednesday as investors awaited a decision later in the day from the U.S. Federal Reserve on potential changes to its monetary stimulus program. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.4 percent, its most in nearly a week, while Chile's bourse was closed for a national holiday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped three days of gains, sinking 0.18 percent to 54,172.17. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 0.9 percent, partially offset by a 0.5 percent rise in mining firm Vale SA. Investors were unwilling to take on big positions in local stocks with the Fed set to announce its policy decision on whether to cut back its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program, and by how much, at 1800 GMT on Wednesday. "No one knows what to do until the announcement is made, as there are a number of scenarios it could take," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with brokerage Socopa in Sao Paulo. "No one wants to take a position right now." The Fed's decision will be central to the outlook for Latin American equities, which have been supported by the increase in liquidity the program has provided so far. Mexico's IPC index was on track to close below 41,000 points for the first time since Sept. 12. Shares of bottling firm Femsa dropped 0.7 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. Shares in airline Volaris rose nearly 19 percent on Wednesday in their market debut after the company raised about $350 million through an initial public offering. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,330.91 -0.22 -12.1 Brazil Bovespa 54,172.17 -0.18 -11.12 Mexico IPC 40,974.89 -0.4 -6.25 Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17 Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73 Argentina MerVal 4,642.23 0.22 62.64 Colombia IGBC 14,015.48 -0.32 -4.76 Peru IGRA 16,198.22 0.01 -21.48 Venezuela IBC 1,602,065. 0 239.83 9