* Brazil Bovespa slips 0.51 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.29 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Latin American stocks retreated on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to delay a cut back of its monetary stimulus program caused shares to spike. Banks weighed on Brazil's Bovespa index while telecommunications firm America Movil dragged on Mexico's IPC index. Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday. Latin American stocks had jumped in the previous session after the U.S. Fed surprised investors by announcing it would maintain its $85 billion-per-month bond-buying program, which has supported demand for the region's shares. Brazil's Bovespa index returned some of those gains on Thursday, losing 0.51 percent to 55,420.29 and capping a four-session rally. "After yesterday's gains we saw some room for profit-taking, but the mood remains positive for the Bovespa due to the fact that stimulus will be maintained," said Newton Rosa, chief economist with SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "That should perhaps continue to attract a bigger flow of foreign funds to Brazil, which could support stocks in coming weeks," he added. Net foreign inflows to the Sao Paulo stock market totaled 4.64 billion reais ($2.1 billion) from Sept. 2 to Sept. 17, according to exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA. Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures dropped following the Fed's announcement on Wednesday and continued that trend on Thursday as the outlook for inflation declined alongside the recent strengthening of Brazil's currency, the real. Shares of lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA fell 1.35 percent, while rival Banco Bradesco SA dropped 1 percent. Brazil's banks usually benefit under a higher interest rate scenario, in which they would gain more from holdings of interest-rate-linked government debt and face decreasing government pressure to reduce lending spreads. Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in four, losing 0.29 percent to 41,781.80. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.8 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa shed 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1442 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,442.68 1.43 -10.63 Brazil Bovespa 55,420.29 -0.51 -9.08 Mexico IPC 41,781.80 -0.29 -4.40 Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17 Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73 Argentina MerVal 4,766.08 0.71 66.98 Colombia IGBC 14,168.30 0.58 -3.72 Peru IGRA 16,311.84 0.98 -20.93 Venezuela IBC 1,603,321. 0 240.09