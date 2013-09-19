* Brazil Bovespa slips 0.51 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.29 pct
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Latin American stocks
retreated on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to delay a cut back of its monetary stimulus program
caused shares to spike.
Banks weighed on Brazil's Bovespa index while
telecommunications firm America Movil dragged on
Mexico's IPC index.
Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday.
Latin American stocks had jumped in the previous session
after the U.S. Fed surprised investors by announcing it would
maintain its $85 billion-per-month bond-buying program, which
has supported demand for the region's shares.
Brazil's Bovespa index returned some of those gains on
Thursday, losing 0.51 percent to 55,420.29 and capping a
four-session rally.
"After yesterday's gains we saw some room for profit-taking,
but the mood remains positive for the Bovespa due to the fact
that stimulus will be maintained," said Newton Rosa, chief
economist with SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
"That should perhaps continue to attract a bigger flow of
foreign funds to Brazil, which could support stocks in coming
weeks," he added.
Net foreign inflows to the Sao Paulo stock market totaled
4.64 billion reais ($2.1 billion) from Sept. 2 to Sept. 17,
according to exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA.
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures dropped
following the Fed's announcement on Wednesday and continued that
trend on Thursday as the outlook for inflation declined
alongside the recent strengthening of Brazil's currency, the
real.
Shares of lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA fell
1.35 percent, while rival Banco Bradesco SA dropped 1
percent.
Brazil's banks usually benefit under a higher interest rate
scenario, in which they would gain more from holdings of
interest-rate-linked government debt and face decreasing
government pressure to reduce lending spreads.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
four, losing 0.29 percent to 41,781.80.
Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.8 percent, contributing most
to the index's losses, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa
shed 1 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1442 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,442.68 1.43 -10.63
Brazil Bovespa 55,420.29 -0.51 -9.08
Mexico IPC 41,781.80 -0.29 -4.40
Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17
Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73
Argentina MerVal 4,766.08 0.71 66.98
Colombia IGBC 14,168.30 0.58 -3.72
Peru IGRA 16,311.84 0.98 -20.93
Venezuela IBC 1,603,321. 0 240.09
7