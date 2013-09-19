* Brazil Bovespa slips 1.09 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.36 pct
MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Latin American stocks fell
on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
delay a reduction of its monetary stimulus program caused shares
to spike.
Commodities producers weighed on Brazil's Bovespa index
while telecommunications firm America Movil
dragged on Mexico's IPC index.
Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday.
Latin American stocks had jumped on Wednesday after the Fed
surprised investors by announcing it would maintain its $85
billion-per-month bond-buying program, which has supported
demand for the region's shares.
The Bovespa index returned many of those gains on Thursday,
losing 1.09 percent to 55,095.69 and capping a four-session
rally.
Shares of Brazilian oil producer OGX fell more
than 9 percent, leading losses, while iron ore miner Vale
dropped 1.21 percent.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
four, losing 0.36 percent to 41,752.26.
Shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim, fell 2.76 percent, contributing the most to the index's
losses. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa shed 1.27
percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2217 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,446.47 1.55 -9.25
Brazil Bovespa 55,095.69 -1.09 -9.61
Mexico IPC 41,752.26 -0.36 -4.47
Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17
Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73
Argentina MerVal 4,768.71 0.77 67.07
Colombia IGBC 14,106.29 0.14 11.37
Peru IGRA 16,405.70 1.56 -20.47
Venezuela IBC 1,659,669.19 3.51 252.04