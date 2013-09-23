By Priscila Jordão and Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Latin American stocks rose on Monday after data showing stronger-than-expected manufacturing expansion in China and business activity in Europe suggested global growth is gaining momentum. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.41 percent to 3,410.06. China's factory sector grew at its fastest pace in six months in September, a preliminary survey showed on Monday [ID:nL4N0HJ0ED}. Euro zone business activity also picked up its pace of growth, surveys showed. China is a key trading partner of several Latin American countries, such as Brazil and Chile, and Europe is also a market for the region's goods. "The data coming out of China showed an improvement in the short run, which is supporting optimism with emerging economies," said Gustavo Mendonça, an economist with asset management firm Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stocks index rose 0.16 percent to 54,198 points, also supported by shares of local banks after Credit Suisse analysts recommended investors to increase their exposure to the industry as interest rates rise off record lows to control inflation. "Banks are entering a lasting double-digit earnings growth cycle despite Brazil's mediocre economic performance," wrote the team led by analyst Marcelo Telles in a note. Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value traded flat at 31.39 reais, while shares of Banco Bradesco SA gained 0.42 percent to 30.73 reais. Shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were up 0.22 percent at 9.31 reais after a source told Reuters that talks to buy a plant from Germany's ThyssenKrupp could collapse. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.5 percent, tracking U.S. stocks down on market concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin to scale back its stimulus measures this year. Referring to the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke articulated in June, New York Fed President William Dudley said the framework is "still very much intact." Latin America's key stock indexes at 1537 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,410.06 0.41 -10.58 Brazil Bovespa 54,198.77 0.16 -11.08 Mexico IPC 40,984.52 -0.59 -6.23 Chile IPSA 3,901.36 2.11 -9.30 Chile IGPA 19,153.70 1.83 -9.10 Argentina MerVal 4,844.51 1.88 69.73 Colombia IGBC 14,121.86 0.01 -4.04 Peru IGRA 16,091.37 -0.15 -22.00 Venezuela IBC 1,715,502.5 3.28 263.89 8