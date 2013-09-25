* Brazil seesaws; telecom stock declines hurt Bovespa * Mexico's bourse eases 0.05 percent, led by Femsa, Alfa * U.S. debt limits to weigh down Latin American shares By Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian stocks seesawed on Wednesday, fueled by weak volumes and massive profit-taking in telecommunications and real estate stocks, as concerns mounted over budget and debt negotiations in the United States. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index often came in and out of red in the São Paulo Stock Exchange's first trading hour as foreign investors propped up purchases of raw materials stocks and locals exited telecom shares. The MSCI Latin American stock index shed 1.16 percent to 3,375.17. The Bovespa, which recently underwent a thorough revision that will take effect next year, dropped 0.45 percent to 54,186.47 after rising as much as 0.4 percent earlier. Worries over a potential U.S. government shutdown, and mixed signals on the immediate future of the monetary policy that has given support to equities, kept foreign investors in Brazil on edge. Often, sentiment in Brazil - the most liquid stock market among emerging markets - suffers when a negative news flow weigh down equity markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Fueling some of those market preoccupations, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Congress on Wednesday that the U.S. would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on hand. "People are on the sidelines clearly, and it's hard to read things on a forward-looking basis: volumes are very thin, flows are coming in and out of certain assets, you basically see no trend going forward," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, who trades stocks for pension funds and other institutional investors at Renascença Corretora in São Paulo. If anything, Brazilian shares might reverse some of their recent gains and decline in coming weeks as valuations remain expensive relative to the country's growth and corporate earnings prospects, said Flavio Barros, who oversees about 300 million reais ($135 million) in assets for Grau Gestão de Ativos in São Paulo. Driving the Bovespa down, shares of Grupo Oi SA tumbled on heightened concerns that rising debt and operational shortcomings will hamper the ability of the nation's No. 4 mobile carrier to compete with rivals. Common shares of Oi fell as much as 8 percent to 4.92 reais, while preferred shares slumped 9.9 percent to 4.64 reais. Telefonica SA agreed this week to boost its stake in Telecom Italia SpA in a $1.2 billion deal, in a plan that might lead to the sale of the latter's Brazilian mobile phone operations. Telefonica and Telecom Italia are Oi's rivals in Brazil in the cellphone and Internet data markets. Banking shares fell too, led by Banco do Brasil SA , the nation's No. 1 lender by assets. In a Tuesday report, Morgan Stanley & Co strategists led by Guilherme Paiva downgraded Brazil to "underweight" and cut exposure to banks, citing a series of long-term issues that are hampering economic growth, still-expensive stock valuations and an overvalued currency. Limiting the Bovespa decline, shares of struggling oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA rose 2.6 percent after the company said it is still analyzing how to strengthen its capital structure. Bonds of the company are currently trading at around 18 cents on the dollar - a level that usually points to an increasing risk of default. Foreign inflows helped prop up shares of Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, which rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The company is rated "buy" by most analysts covering the stock, and might benefit as China's economy recovers from a mild slowdown, Monteiro noted. In Mexico, shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano SAB led declines in the benchmark IPC index. Femsa shed 0.5 percent, days after agreeing to buy 80 percent of fast-food chain Dona Tota, marking its first venture into the restaurant business. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,375.17 -1.16 -10.09 Brazil Bovespa 54,186.47 -0.45 -11.10 Mexico IPC 41,190.18 -0.05 -5.76 Chile IPSA 3,893.98 -0.62 -9.47 Chile IGPA 19,122.32 -0.46 -9.25 Argentina MerVal 4,806.61 -0.18 68.40 Colombia IGBC 14,166.33 -0.03 -3.73 Peru IGRA 15,927.17 0.13 -22.79 Venezuela IBC 1,836,843.9 0 289.63 9