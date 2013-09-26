* Mexico to issue more debt in Q4 after damaging storms
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.88 pct; Mexico IPC 0.95 pct off
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Latin American stocks fell
on Thursday, led lower by concerns the United States government
may come to a standstill unless politicians can agree to pass
measures to increase borrowing and avoid a default.
In Brazil, oil firm OGX weighed on the market.
On Thursday, Republicans in the U.S. House of
Representatives refused to give in to President Barack Obama's
demands for straightforward bills to keep the government running
beyond Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year, and to
increase borrowing authority.
The wranglings sent jitters through Latin American equity
markets. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.95 percent, while
Brazil's Bovespa lost 0.88 percent.
In Brazil, shaky oil firm OGX, which is
controlled by beleaguered billionaire Eike Batista, tumbled more
than 16 percent after a local newspaper said the company would
not be obligated to make a $45 million payout to bondholders due
on Oct. 1.
In Mexico, mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico
led losses, falling 2.72 percent. Banking group
Grupo Banorte dropped 2.1 percent.
The Mexican government on Thursday announced it will boost
the amount of debt it will issue in the fourth quarter after an
economic slowdown this year crimped tax collection, with
widespread storm damage seen further dampening the economy.
Chile's IPSA index ended the day down 0.15 percent,
thanks to a 1.91 percent decline in shares of conglomerate
Empresas Copec.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2116 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,370.42 -0.49 -11.25
Brazil Bovespa 53,782.97 -0.88 -11.76
Mexico IPC 41,327.58 -0.95 -5.44
Chile IPSA 3,896.27 -0.15 -9.42
Chile IGPA 19,123.64 -0.14 -9.24
Argentina MerVal 4,838.54 0.83 69.52
Colombia IGBC 14,096.67 -0.50 11.30
Peru IGRA 15,805.05 -1.24 -23.39
Venezuela IBC 1,794,287.83 -2.94 280.60