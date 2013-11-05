* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.58 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.61 pct
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Brazilian stocks fell their
most in nearly a week on Tuesday, tracking a decline in markets
abroad, where investors took a breather following recent gains.
Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week,
while Chile's bourse edged lower.
U.S. and European markets, which have both hit record highs
in recent sessions, fell on Tuesday as investors paused to
consider future policy moves by the European Central Bank and
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.58
percent to 54,120.20, nearly giving up the previous session's
gains.
"The gaining trend abroad has lost steam and we are also
taking a pause to breathe," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with
Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, who also pointed to
fiscal data released by Brazil's central bank last week that was
much weaker than expected.
"The perception that Brazil could be downgraded has affected
the currency and investors are keeping an eye on that," he
added.
Last week Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 9.048
billion reais ($3.95 billion) in September, its biggest in
nearly five years, and rating agencies have warned that the
country's debt dynamic could trigger a credit downgrade.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, fell 1.16 percent, contributing most to the
index's losses, while state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil
fell 1 percent.
Both stocks are among the most heavily-weighted on the
Bovespa index, and tend to draw foreign investors looking for
exposure to local equities.
Shares of Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment
processor, dropped over 2 percent the day after it reported
weaker-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization.
Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week,
losing 0.61 percent, but found support near its 100-day simple
moving average.
Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.9 percent,
contributing most to the index's losses, while mining firm Grupo
Mexico slipped 1.6 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell for the first session in
three, losing 0.11 percent.
A 2.5 percent rise in shares of retailer Cencosud
helped offset a 1.1 percent fall in Banco Santander Chile
.