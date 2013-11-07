* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.54 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.47 pct
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Latin American stocks rose on
Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised investors by
cutting interest rates to a new record low, which could push
investors to seek higher returns in Mexican and South American
markets.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index stemmed a
two-day slide while Mexico's IPC index rose its most in
over a week.
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent on
Thursday in a bid to keep the euro zone's economic recovery on
track. All but one of the 23 money market traders polled by
Reuters this week expected the ECB to remain on hold at
Thursday's meeting.
"The decision could contribute to an improvement in European
economic activity, which could help the world as a whole," said
Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in
Florianopolis, Brazil, adding that the move "could push money
towards higher-risk markets."
Steelmakers drove gains in Brazil's Bovespa index, which
rose 0.54 percent to 53,674.19, nearly erasing the previous
session's loss.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as
Usiminas, rose 3.8 percent, while rival steelmaker Companhia
Siderurgica Nacional SA advanced 1.3 percent.
Shares of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São
Paulo SA, Brazil's largest power distributor, jumped
7.7 percent after the company reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit late Wednesday.
Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA slipped 2.2
percent after the company posted a 17 percent drop in quarterly
earnings on Thursday, partly due to heavy spending on its
struggling pay-TV business.
Preferred shares of Vale SA edged 0.3 percent
lower the day after the world's top iron-ore miner said
third-quarter net income more than doubled from a year earlier.
"The market expected Vale to deliver strong earnings and the
stock advanced quite a bit recently because of that," said
Ricardo Zeno, a partner with AZ investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
"It's a case of buy the rumor, sell the fact."
Vale stock is up more than 12 percent since early October.
Mexico's IPC index rose 0.47 percent to 40,468.10.
Shares of conglomerate Alfa added 1.5 percent,
while broadcaster Grupo Televisa climbed 0.6
percent.
Chile's IPSA index edged higher, rising 0.17 percent
to 3911.07.
Shares of LATAM Airlines added 0.8 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while Banco Santander
Chile rose 0.5 percent.