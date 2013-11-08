* Brazil Bovespa loses 1.21 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.67 pct
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Brazilian stocks plunged on
Thursday, falling to their lowest level in nearly a month, on
concerns about the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank
monetary stimulus program.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed the
day down 1.21 percent, while Mexico's IPC index was down
0.67 percent.
Investors in Brazilian stocks took little cheer from news
that U.S. economic growth accelerated in the third quarter, with
gross domestic product growing at a 2.8 percent annual rate, its
quickest pace in a year.
The positive economic data raised questions about the timing
of the Fed's tapering of its $85 billion a month bond-buying
program, which has helped maintain interest in riskier, emerging
market assets that are widely seen to offer better yields.
The preferred shares of the world's top iron-ore miner, Vale
SA, which began the day in the black, lost 3.25
percent, despite having reported on Wednesday that third-quarter
net income more than doubled from a year earlier.
The company confirmed on Thursday that it is in talks with
Glencore Xstrata about potential cooperation between
their respective nickel operations in Canada's Sudbury basin in
an effort to cut costs as prices languish.
Oil producer Petrobras also suffered, with its
shares falling 2.01 percent.
The shares of Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São
Paulo SA, Brazil's largest power distributor, jumped
9.2 percent after the company reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit late on Wednesday.
Telefonica Brasil SA shares slipped 3.05 percent
after the company posted a 17 percent drop in quarterly earnings
on Thursday, partly due to heavy spending on its struggling
pay-TV business.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.67 percent to 40,009.90,
thanks to a 0.78 percent decline in shares of telecommunications
company America Movil.
Chile's IPSA index was flat at 3,904.28.