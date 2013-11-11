* Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC up 0.17 pct SAO PAULO, Nov 11 Brazilian stocks were little changed on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of an economic policy-setting meeting in top trade partner China, while shares of shipbuilder OSX were suspended from trading until its bankruptcy filing is made official. Mexico's IPC index snapped a five-session decline, while Chile's bourse fell slightly. China's Communist Party leaders gathered over the weekend for a landmark conclave, due to end on Tuesday, that will set the economic agenda for the next decade. China is Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a top purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Changes in the outlook for the world's second-largest economy tend to move shares of raw materials exporters such as Vale SA and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. "We could see some type of (market) catalyst if something noteworthy comes out of the statement linked to reforms in the financial system," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Mendonca said trading volumes in the Bovespa should be reduced due to the Veteran's Day holiday in the United States. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index hovered near 52,295 points, little changed from Friday's close. Shares of shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA were suspended from trading on Monday after the company said on Friday it will file for bankruptcy protection. While its shareholders approved the bankruptcy protection request, it has not yet been filed to a Rio de Janeiro court. Exchange operator BM&F Bovespa halted trading in the shares pending the official filing, according to a statement Monday. Homebuilders were among the biggest movers on the Bovespa, with shares of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA up 3.3 percent and rival PDG Realty SA down 1.67 percent. PDG reported a larger than expected quarterly loss on Tuesday, which helped drive the shares down nearly 11 percent last week. MRV is due to report earnings after market close on Monday, with investors expecting better profit margins due to higher selling prices and a reduction of inventory. Mexico's IPC index edged 0.17 percent higher following a five-day, 2.96 percent slump. Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 2.5 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while bottling firm Femsa added 0.9 percent. Chile's IPSA index slid 0.48 percent as shares of retailers Falabella and Cencosud fell 1.9 and 1.3 percent, respectively. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1448 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,254.09 0.74 -14.94 Brazil Bovespa 52,295.79 0.09 -14.20 Mexico IPC 39,932.06 0.17 -8.63 Chile IPSA 3,819.37 -0.48 -11.21 Chile IGPA 18,851.75 -0.4 -10.53 Argentina MerVal 5,323.09 0.54 86.49 Colombia IGBC 13,478.88 -1.78 -8.41 Peru IGRA 15,943.62 0.16 -22.71 Venezuela IBC 2,655,762.22 -0.53 463.33