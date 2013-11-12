* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.96 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.15 pct SAO PAULO, Nov 12 Brazilian stocks slipped for the third session in four on Tuesday, due mostly to a fall in shares of state-run companies Banco do Brasil and Petrobras. Mexico's IPC index edged lower, while Chile's bourse rose its most in nearly two weeks. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.96 percent to 52,117.81, a level it has not closed below in over two months. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 1.5 percent, contributing the most to the index's decline. The shares had risen slightly in early trading after an extraordinary board meeting was announced for Petrobras on Tuesday, with traders speculating that the company could be in negotiations with the government over a fuel price hike. Petrobras imports fuel to meet domestic demand while reselling it at a loss at the government's insistence as a means to tamp down inflation. The shares dropped back into negative territory soon after, when Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who also serves as the chairman of Petrobras' board, told reporters that fuel prices were not on the meeting's agenda. Shares of fellow state-run company Banco do Brasil SA dropped over 5 percent, their biggest loss in over four months, after the company said consumer loan growth would likely slow for the rest of 2013. "The market is seeing the results and beginning to look ahead to 2014, when we may have an economy that isn't so strong," said Felipe Rocha, an analyst with Omar Camargo Corretora in Curitiba, Brazil. Rocha added that investors may also be seeing an opportunity to take profits following four straight monthly gains in the stock. Mexico's IPC index slumped for a seventh straight session, losing 0.15 percent to 39,628.36. Shares of bottling firm Femsa dropped 0.7 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while conglomerate Alfa rose 1.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained 0.64 percent to 3,801.46, boosted by a 1.6 percent rise in shares of conglomerate Copec and a 1.7 percent gain in regional energy group Endesa Chile. Shares of LATAM Airlines rose 1.1 percent after the company said its operating margin improved in the third quarter. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1623 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,229.15 -0.53 -14.52 Brazil Bovespa 52,117.81 -0.96 -14.49 Mexico IPC 39,628.36 -0.15 -9.33 Chile IPSA 3,801.46 0.64 -11.62 Chile IGPA 18,765.51 0.48 -10.94 Argentina MerVal 5,347.20 -1 87.34 Colombia IGBC 13,276.63 -1.50 -9.78 Peru IGRA 15,892.93 -0.33 -22.96 Venezuela IBC 2,515,047.2 -1.61 433.49 7